Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s some of the fun activities happening across the UK at Easter, including an Easter chocolate festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to visitbritain.org, 20% of adults in Britain definitely plan to take a holiday in the UK at Easter time - equating to around 11 million adults.

We’ve been speaking with the communications director at London North Eastern Railway (LNER) on good places to travel to at Easter, and tips on getting tickets at affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER, said: “It's always really popular with daytrippers Easter and people travelling for a few days away, so we're looking forward to taking our customers for some fun days out.

Easter eggs. | Adobe Stock

“At the moment, we can see our most popular journeys over Easter look like from London Kings Cross to Leeds to York and to Edinburgh. You'll know that all of these are really great vibrant cities, loads to see and do, and of course we've got 54 destinations between Inverness and Aberdeen and London Kings Cross, so lots of opportunity and lots of places to visit this Easter.

“I think one of the most popular things this Easter might be in York, where there is an Easter chocolate festival. It's an annual festival and you can really get your Easter chocolate fix there if you haven't got enough Easter eggs already. There'll be market stalls with chocolate, there's a taste trail and it's a five day event, so plenty of time to get to York to enjoy the chocolate.

“If you're a bit chocolated out by Easter already though, there's plenty of other things. We've got seaside resorts, you can go and take your bucket and spade and get some fish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and chips. In Edinburgh, you can go to Portobello, you can go to Tynemouth via Newcastle. Green spaces in Lincoln or Harrogate and we've got Yorkshire Wildlife Park and The Deep, both of which are very popular over Easter.”

“Keeping trips affordable is really important for people, I know, especially if you're travelling with a family. Book early is the number one thing. The earlier you book, the better prices you're going to get.”

In Liverpool, Easter themed events will be held at venues such as the World Museum, where families can enjoy special exhibitions and interactive workshops throughout the Easter weekend.

Another option is Birmingham's Botanical Gardens which will feature guided nature walks and seasonal events suitable for visitors of all ages, ensuring an engaging and relaxing Easter break for all the family.