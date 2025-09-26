Charge your car on the kerb | KerboCharge

Electric vehicle owners will be able to charge up their vehicles outside their homes under a kerbside cabling scheme to be trialled in Leeds.

It means people who do not have a driveway will be able to run a cable through the pavement outside their house.

Leeds City Council teamed up with electric vehicle (EV) firm Kerbo Charge to launch a 12-month pilot scheme. Householders will be invited to apply to use the embedded cables as part of plans to boost access to EV charging.

Jonathan Pryor, deputy council leader and executive member for transport, said: “This new initiative is aimed at making it easier and more affordable for private home owners across the city who want to charge their electric vehicles at home but don’t have off-street parking.”

A council report said around 20 per cent of Leeds householders would struggle to install home chargers.

It said: “This will include terrace houses, properties with shallow front gardens and even some new builds.”

Kerbo Charge already works with councils including Nottinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Reading. The report said the kerbside equipment was designed to prevent trip hazards.

It said: “Cross pavement products are enclosed channels that sit within the pavement and allow charging cables to safely fit into them.”

The year-long pilot scheme could be extended if found to be successful. Inspection and licensing fees would be charged to householders who take part.

Coun Pryor said: “Those who wish to take part in the pilot will incur some initial fees for a license and installation, as well as a small monthly maintenance fee, but the program is designed to open up new possibilities for those looking to make the switch to electric.”