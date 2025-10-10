'Pandemonium' at Leeds Bradford Airport as passengers evacuated over fire alarm with 'no organisation'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:32 BST
There were scenes of “absolute chaos” at Leeds Bradford Airport as the terminal was evacuated due to a fire alarm.

Passengers were evacuated this afternoon (Friday) after the alarm sounded, with one saying that it was “pandemonium” due to the lack of information shared.

The airport has since said that the incident was a “false alarm”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There was 'pandemonium' at Leeds Bradford Airport as passengers were evacuated.placeholder image
There was 'pandemonium' at Leeds Bradford Airport as passengers were evacuated. | Helen Kettlewell

One passenger said that she was waiting for her flight when the fire alarms started sounding. She said that “shutters came down on bars and shops” but that there was “no announcement” over what was happening.

She said: “Everyone (was) stood not knowing what to do. (There was) no staff.

“People started walking towards fire exits and crowds were wandering aimlessly.”

She said that staff began trying to usher the passengers outside but that there was “dead ends” and “exits blocked”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Fire engines started making their way onto the runway, she said, and people were still trying to make their way outside when the fire alarm stopped.

She said that people “started to walk back to their original seating” and there was “no announcements whatsoever”.

Another person posted on X with a picture of passengers outside the airport following the fire alarm, writing: “Absolute chaos with no organisation for evacuation. Members of staff shouting across a car park with no tannoy. Ridiculous!”

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice