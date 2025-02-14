There are huge delays for drivers on the M62 eastbound near Leeds following a multi-vehicle crash.

There has been disruption on the M62 throughout this afternoon (Friday) following the crash between junction 34 for Eggborough and junction 35 for the M18 at around 2pm.

National Highways warns that there are still delays of over an hour for those caught approaching the incident and two lanes remain closed.

A spokesperson said: “Recovery is ongoing and there is an oil spillage to clear once recovery complete.”