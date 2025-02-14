M62 crash: Live as miles of traffic builds near Leeds after multi-vehicle collision by M18 junction
There has been disruption on the M62 throughout this afternoon (Friday) following the crash between junction 34 for Eggborough and junction 35 for the M18 at around 2pm.
National Highways warns that there are still delays of over an hour for those caught approaching the incident and two lanes remain closed.
A spokesperson said: “Recovery is ongoing and there is an oil spillage to clear once recovery complete.”
Large delays on M62 near Leeds after crash
Below is the latest news from National Highways regarding this incident.
The below picture taken above the carriageway between junctions 34 and 35 shows that traffic remains on the road.
Long delays as clean up continues
National Highways has issued the below update, saying that there are still long delays on the M62 eastbound.
Time estimates
National Highways estimates on its website that the road is expected to be clear between 7.45pm and 8pm and that traffic should return to normal in the hour after that.
