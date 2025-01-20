M62 crash: Live updates as crash between Leeds and Huddersfield causes seven miles of traffic

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:54 BST
Miles of traffic is building up on the M62 westbound this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

National Highways reports that one lane on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22 near Huddersfield has been closed.

This is due to a collision involving two vehicles.

There are severe delays on the M62 westbound following the crash on Monday morningThere are severe delays on the M62 westbound following the crash on Monday morning
There are severe delays on the M62 westbound following the crash on Monday morning | National Highways

There are delays in excess of 45 minutes and approximately seven miles of congestion.

This is a developing story and live updates will be provided in the live blog below.

Lane closure on M62 after crash

Mon, 20 Jan, 2025, 07:56 BST

M62 crash

National Highways issued the below warning to drivers earlier this morning:

Mon, 20 Jan, 2025, 08:01 BST

Second incident

There are now two separate incidents on the M62 near Huddersfield that are causing disruption.

The second is on the eastbound carriageway, where a stranded vehicle is blocking two lanes and causing delays of an hour and six miles of traffic.

Mon, 20 Jan, 2025, 08:02 BST

Picture of traffic

The below picture is taken from one of the overhead cameras on the M62 near Huddersfield and shows the extent of the traffic on both carriageways:

Mon, 20 Jan, 2025, 08:10 BST

Westbound crash cleared

The crash on the westbound carriageway has now been cleared but major delays of 90 minutes - and nine miles - remain.

Mon, 20 Jan, 2025, 09:00 BST

Vehicle moved to hard shoulder

National Highways gave the below update earlier, reporting that the stranded vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder and that one lane remains closed.

