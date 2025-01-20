Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miles of traffic is building up on the M62 westbound this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

National Highways reports that one lane on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22 near Huddersfield has been closed.

This is due to a collision involving two vehicles.

There are severe delays on the M62 westbound following the crash on Monday morning | National Highways

There are delays in excess of 45 minutes and approximately seven miles of congestion.