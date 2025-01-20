M62 crash: Live updates as crash between Leeds and Huddersfield causes seven miles of traffic
National Highways reports that one lane on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22 near Huddersfield has been closed.
This is due to a collision involving two vehicles.
There are delays in excess of 45 minutes and approximately seven miles of congestion.
This is a developing story and live updates will be provided in the live blog below.
Lane closure on M62 after crash
M62 crash
National Highways issued the below warning to drivers earlier this morning:
Second incident
There are now two separate incidents on the M62 near Huddersfield that are causing disruption.
The second is on the eastbound carriageway, where a stranded vehicle is blocking two lanes and causing delays of an hour and six miles of traffic.
Picture of traffic
The below picture is taken from one of the overhead cameras on the M62 near Huddersfield and shows the extent of the traffic on both carriageways:
Westbound crash cleared
The crash on the westbound carriageway has now been cleared but major delays of 90 minutes - and nine miles - remain.
Vehicle moved to hard shoulder
National Highways gave the below update earlier, reporting that the stranded vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder and that one lane remains closed.
