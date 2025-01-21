Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 towards Leeds following a crash.

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the M62 this morning (Tuesday) between junctions 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Brighouse respectively.

National Highways have said that this is due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson said: “There is congestion of around six miles and delays of approximately 45 minutes.”