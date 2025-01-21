M62 crash: Live as miles of traffic builds towards Leeds after collision near Huddersfield and Batley
Two out of three lanes have been closed on the M62 this morning (Tuesday) between junctions 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Brighouse respectively.
National Highways have said that this is due to a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson said: “There is congestion of around six miles and delays of approximately 45 minutes.”
National Highways posted the below about this incident:
The below photo was taken over the M62 showing the extent of traffic following the crash.
Highways have now released an update saying that there is heavy congestion on the M62 and and delays in excess of an hour and a half.
West Yorkshire Police have told the YEP that this crash is “damage only” and that the response is being led by National Highways.
National Highways have said that all lanes on the M62 have now been reopened, though significant delays and eight miles of congestion remain.
The live map on the National Highways website indicates that traffic on the M62 is now back to normal and running smoothly again.
