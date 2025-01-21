M62 crash: Live as miles of traffic builds towards Leeds after collision near Huddersfield and Batley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:15 BST
Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 towards Leeds following a crash.

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the M62 this morning (Tuesday) between junctions 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Brighouse respectively.

National Highways have said that this is due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson said: “There is congestion of around six miles and delays of approximately 45 minutes.”

For the latest updates follow the below live blog.

Crash on M62 eastbound

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 10:15 BST

Crash on M62

National Highways posted the below about this incident:

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 10:24 BST

Photo of traffic

The below photo was taken over the M62 showing the extent of traffic following the crash.

Six miles of traffic has built up on the M62 eastbound following a crashSix miles of traffic has built up on the M62 eastbound following a crash
Six miles of traffic has built up on the M62 eastbound following a crash | National Highways
Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 10:41 BST

Heavy congestion

Highways have now released an update saying that there is heavy congestion on the M62 and and delays in excess of an hour and a half.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 11:00 BST

'Damage only'

West Yorkshire Police have told the YEP that this crash is “damage only” and that the response is being led by National Highways.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 11:30 BST

All lanes reopened

National Highways have said that all lanes on the M62 have now been reopened, though significant delays and eight miles of congestion remain.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 12:12 BST

Traffic back to normal

The live map on the National Highways website indicates that traffic on the M62 is now back to normal and running smoothly again.

The map shows that traffic is back to normal on the M62The map shows that traffic is back to normal on the M62
The map shows that traffic is back to normal on the M62 | National Highways
