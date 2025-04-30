M1, Wakefield: Significant delays at rush hour after car breaks down near Leeds on northbound carriageway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There were delays of over 90 minutes on the M1 between junction 39 for Durkar and junction 40 for Wakefield due to the vehicle obstructing two of four lanes.
A spokesperson for National Highways said that approximately seven miles of congestion built up as traffic officers and recovery crews rushed to the scene.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to leeds">Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.
The road was cleared shortly before 9am and traffic is now running smoothly.
To recap on all of the updates read our live blog below.
Live as commuters face delays on M1
What we know so far
Commuters are facing delays of over 30 minutes on the M1 northbound towards Leeds between junctions 39 and 40.
This is due to a broken down vehicle that is obstructing two lanes.
Traffic officers and recovery crews are on the scene.
Photo
Below is a photo from one of the cameras over the motorway showing the extent of the traffic:
Update
National Highways currently states that there are delays of an hour as a result of this incident.
The road is expected to be clear again between 8.45am and 9am.
Traffic builds up
The below screenshot from the National Highways page shows that traffic is backed up on the M1 between junctions 40 and 38.
Miles of traffic
National Highways have now provided an update, saying that there are delays an hour and over seven miles of traffic.
Traffic will be stopped briefly while recovery work takes place.
All lanes open
All lanes have now been reopened on the M1 northbound but significant delays of an hour and 30 minutes still remain.
Traffic clear
Traffic is now running smoothly on the M1 northbound following this earlier incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.