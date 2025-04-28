Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is building up on the M1 towards Leeds after a crash involving a lorry.

The southbound carriageway has been closed this morning (Monday) following the crash between junctions 38 and 39 near Wakefield.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Following a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway the M1 southbound has been closed to allow West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to work at scene.

“Yorkshire Air Ambulance are also on scene having landed in an adjacent field.”

“Our National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting the emergency services at scene with traffic management at both the scene of the incident and the closure point at J39.”

There are currently delays of 30 minutes. For the latest updates, pictures and diversion details follow our live blog below.