M1 lorry crash: Live as southbound motorway closed near Wakefield with traffic backed up towards Leeds
The southbound carriageway has been closed this morning (Monday) following the crash between junctions 38 and 39 near Wakefield.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Following a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway the M1 southbound has been closed to allow West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to work at scene.
“Yorkshire Air Ambulance are also on scene having landed in an adjacent field.”
“Our National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting the emergency services at scene with traffic management at both the scene of the incident and the closure point at J39.”
There are currently delays of 30 minutes. For the latest updates, pictures and diversion details follow our live blog below.
M1 southbound closed near Wakefield after lorry crash
One person rushed to hospital
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued the below statement:
“We received an emergency call at 8.46am this morning to report a road traffic incident on the M1, between junctions 38 and 39. A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
Southbound reopened
One lane of the southbound carriageway has now been reopened following the earlier crash.
Diversion in place
Traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 using J39 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A637.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A637 (Huddersfield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 38).
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to rejoin M1 South.
M1 southbound closed
National Highways posted the below details on X this following the crash this morning:
