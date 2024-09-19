M62 Leeds: Motorway reopens near Birstall and Gildersome following 'concern for safety' police incident
The motorway was closed in both directions this afternoon (Thursday) around junction 27 for Birstall and Gildersome.
West Yorkshire Police have said that this was due to a “concern for safety incident” but that it was resolved and the road was reopened.
Motorists were advised to find an alternative route while it was ongoing.
M62 closed in both directions
Police statement
Police have issued the below statement about this incident:
Disruption on the road
The National Highways live traffic map indicates that there is ongoing disruption in both directions.
Road reopened
Police have announced that the road has now been reopened.
More details emerge
West Yorkshire Police have now said that this was a concern for safety incident but that it has now been resolved.
Residual delays
There were residual delays in the area after the road was reopened earlier: