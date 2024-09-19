M62 Leeds: Motorway reopens near Birstall and Gildersome following 'concern for safety' police incident

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 15:19 BST
The M62 near Leeds was closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The motorway was closed in both directions this afternoon (Thursday) around junction 27 for Birstall and Gildersome.

West Yorkshire Police have said that this was due to a “concern for safety incident” but that it was resolved and the road was reopened.

The M62 has been closed by police in both directions near junction 27
The M62 has been closed by police in both directions near junction 27 | National Highways

Motorists were advised to find an alternative route while it was ongoing.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

M62 closed in both directions

Key Events

Thu, 19 Sep, 2024, 15:19 BST

Police statement

Police have issued the below statement about this incident:

Thu, 19 Sep, 2024, 15:22 BST

Disruption on the road

The National Highways live traffic map indicates that there is ongoing disruption in both directions.

Thu, 19 Sep, 2024, 15:34 BST

Road reopened

Police have announced that the road has now been reopened.

Thu, 19 Sep, 2024, 15:46 BST

More details emerge

West Yorkshire Police have now said that this was a concern for safety incident but that it has now been resolved.

Thu, 19 Sep, 2024, 16:22 BST

Residual delays

There were residual delays in the area after the road was reopened earlier:

