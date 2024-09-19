Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M62 near Leeds was closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The motorway was closed in both directions this afternoon (Thursday) around junction 27 for Birstall and Gildersome.

West Yorkshire Police have said that this was due to a “concern for safety incident” but that it was resolved and the road was reopened.

The M62 has been closed by police in both directions near junction 27 | National Highways

Motorists were advised to find an alternative route while it was ongoing.