Leeds residents were left baffled after waking up to find that their tyres had been let down by activists who say the cars are a “disaster for our climate”.

The group behind the mass deflation of tyres last weekend around Headingley, Meanwood and Hyde Park - Tyre Extinguishers - say that they targeted SUVs and 4x4s to “protect ourselves” from the impact they have on the environment.

However, many affected have taken to social media to vent their frustration; with one victim saying the action is “completely misplaced” and another saying that his “Ford Focus-sized electric car” had been targeted.

Those responsible left notes on the vehicles explaining their motives, saying “it’s not you, it’s your car”.

The climate activist group Tyre Extinguishers left notes on the vehicles that they targeted around Headingley and Meanwood | Handout

The note reads: “We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.

“Car companies try to convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate. SUVs are the second largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade - more than the entire aviation industry.”

Those affected around the neighbourhoods have not been left too impressed, with one man addressing those responsible and saying: “If you're truly concerned about saving the planet, there are far more effective ways to make a difference than vandalising someone's vehicle. I encourage you to spend your energy on meaningful actions.

“If you’re confident in your cause, then please out yourself here - and engage in discussion instead of resorting to these counterproductive and anonymous actions.”

West Yorkshire Police say that they received several reports of tyres being deflated last Saturday (August 24).

A spokesperson said: “Crimes have been recorded for each of the incidents which are being investigated by the local neighbourhood policing team.

“Officers are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further offences.”