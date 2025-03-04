Figures showing the amount spent by Leeds City Council on fixing potholes and paying out for compensation claims have been shared - as the council says that climate change and shifting rainfall patterns mean that increased issues are “likely to keep occurring”.

The council has spent more than £6m on pothole repairs in the last three years and has seen a rise in the number of compensation claims lodged against it for damage caused by the craters in that time.

Data acquired through Freedom of Information requests by Accident Claims Advice has revealed compensation claims have risen by 70 per cent since 2021 and cost £108,000.

The local authority has had 968 legal claims lodged against it regarding potholes in the last three years with the figure increasing from 219 claims in 2022 to 370 last year.

In 2023, the council settled a record number forking out £52,999.92 in compensation to settle 153 pothole claims. Last year, 118 claims were settled at a cost of £31,648.

The council has responded and called for “further financial support” from central government.

Public liability specialist, Beverly Faulkner said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths. A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.

“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”

Leeds City Council’s spending on pothole repairs has also increased year on year - from £1.6m spent between 2021/22, to £2m spent in 2022/23 and then to £2.5m last year (2023/24).

The UK Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6bn, representing a £500m uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We know that keeping local roads in good condition is a priority for Leeds residents and that is why we have invested – in addition to support from central government – tens of millions of pounds of our own funding into highways maintenance over many years.

“We have a robust asset management system in place that continuously monitors and assesses what repairs and improvements are needed on the Leeds road network, which comprises 1,829 miles of carriageway and approximately 2,912 miles of footway.”

They added that response teams repaired 14,500 potholes during the last financial year, 87 per cent within the target response time, and carry out a “substantial programme of preventative work each year”.

The spokesperson said: “As with many other authorities across the country, we have a maintenance backlog. The council therefore welcomed the additional funding for highways maintenance announced by central government at the end of last year.

“There remains, however, a pressing need for further financial support, with the second wettest year since records began in 1836 – as well as 11 named storms – contributing to recent pothole issues, both in Leeds and nationwide. The shifting rainfall patterns that come with climate change also mean that, unfortunately, issues of this kind are likely to keep occurring.

“The public should be assured, though, that – thanks to a combination of our inspection work and the proactive reporting of potholes by residents – any defects which may present a risk of injury or damage can be identified and repaired as appropriate. This approach also helps the council deal with any compensation claims, which will – again, where appropriate – be rigorously defended.”

Residents in Leeds can report pothole issues via the council’s website.