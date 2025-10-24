Leeds Bradford Airport has closed until the morning due to ‘unforeseen issues’ with the runway, it has been announced.

A statement on the airport’s website said the runway is closed until the morning, and passengers are advised to check with their airline for more information about flights.

Management at the airport have not confirmed any more information about the issue which has caused the closure, nor any specific time about when it is due to reopen.

The announcement was made shortly after 9pm on Friday evening (Oct 24), when there were just a handful of flights due to take off, including one to Cluj in Romania and another to Palma in Spain.

Around 25 flights are scheduled to leave the airport before 10am tomorrow morning, with a similar number set to arrive over the next 12 hours.

The full statement from LBA said: “Due to an unforeseen issue with the runway, we have had to take the decision to close the airport until the morning.

“Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flight.

“We are working to resolve the disruption as soon as possible, the safety and comfort of the passengers travelling through our terminal is our number one priority.

“Our team is on the ground in the terminal to answer any customer queries regarding departures.”

The Yorkshire Post has contacted Leeds Bradford Airport for more information.