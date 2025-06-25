Leeds Bradford Airport | National World

EasyJet flights from Leeds Bradford Airport and across the country to and from Spain are set to face disruption as cabin crews begin industrial action.

Passengers flying with EasyJet are being warned of significant disruptions as cabin crew across Spain prepare to launch a three-day strike beginning today (Wednesday).

The industrial action, organised by the USO union, is scheduled to last through until Friday (June 27) and is over ongoing disputes surrounding pay and working conditions, with union representatives saying staff are demanding fairer wages and improved treatment.

The strike impacts 657 cabin crew across 21 aircraft, potentially disrupting 18 to 40 flights per day at these bases.

Our colleagues at National World report that Leeds Bradford Airport is among the airports set to be affected.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “Due to strike action by Spain based cabin crew union at Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante and Palma bases, we expect disruption to some flights operating to and from these airports on 25, 26 and 27 June.

"We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the strike action and any customers whose flights are impacted will be contacted directly with their options.

"We advise customers flying to and from these airports during this time to check our Flight Tracker for the most up to date information on their flight.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Leeds Bradford Airport have been contacted for a statement.