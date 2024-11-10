Traffic is building near Leeds following the closure of the A1(M).

The southbound carriageway was closed this morning (Sunday) between junction 41 for the M62 and Junction 39 for the A639.

This is due to a West Yorkshire Police-led incident.

Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incident | National Highways

Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway but has since been released. Diversions are in place via local routes.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra journey time.