A1(M) closure: Traffic builds near Leeds and M62 junction as police incident closes southbound motorway

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Traffic is building near Leeds following the closure of the A1(M).

The southbound carriageway was closed this morning (Sunday) between junction 41 for the M62 and Junction 39 for the A639.

This is due to a West Yorkshire Police-led incident.

Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incidentTraffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incident
Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incident | National Highways

Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway but has since been released. Diversions are in place via local routes.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra journey time.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

Live as A1(M) southbound closed

Sun, 10 Nov, 2024, 12:08 BST

Incident latest

Below is the latest post issued by National Highways about this incident:

Sun, 10 Nov, 2024, 12:14 BST

Picture from the scene

Below is an image taking from one of the motorway cameras above the A1(M):

Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incidentTraffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incident
Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) southbound due to a police incident | National Highways
Sun, 10 Nov, 2024, 13:02 BST

Road reopened

The A1(M) has now fully reopened following the earlier police incident.

Sun, 10 Nov, 2024, 13:15 BST

Emergency services contacted

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details about this incident.

Related topics:M62Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice