A1(M) closure: Traffic builds near Leeds and M62 junction as police incident closes southbound motorway
The southbound carriageway was closed this morning (Sunday) between junction 41 for the M62 and Junction 39 for the A639.
This is due to a West Yorkshire Police-led incident.
Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway but has since been released. Diversions are in place via local routes.
Drivers are urged to allow for extra journey time.
Live as A1(M) southbound closed
Incident latest
Below is the latest post issued by National Highways about this incident:
Picture from the scene
Below is an image taking from one of the motorway cameras above the A1(M):
Road reopened
The A1(M) has now fully reopened following the earlier police incident.
Emergency services contacted
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details about this incident.
