Almyrida Village and Waterpark Hotel in Crete | loveholidays.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If your friends and family are jetting off somewhere exotic this summer but you’ve not yet booked a break, we’ve got some great late-August and September deals for you. As it’s out of peak holiday season there’s some decent bargains on offer, so you can enjoy a luxury holiday without breaking the bank.

If you’ve got pre-school kids and you’re planning a holiday outside of the expensive summer holiday season, this seven-night stay at the four-star Almyrida Village and Waterpark Hotel in Crete could be perfect.

The hotel is in the charming Almyrida resort and is within a short driving distance of the stunning coast. Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by a spacious sun terrace, the pool also features several water slides for both adults and children. Dining options include a buffet-style breakfast and an à la carte restaurant for lunch and dinner. Perfect for families seeking a relaxing break away, the hotel is also near Dinosauria Park, a place worth visiting in the area if travelling with children.

Book this break, which includes breakfast and dinner plus Ryanair flights from London Stansted, with loveholidays.com for £325pp if you travel on September 30.

Heronissos Hotel, Hersonissos, Crete, Greek Islands | loveholidays.com

Or if you like the sound of Crete but you want to go all inclusive, check out this deal for the Heronissos Hotel.

This resort is ideal for couples or friendship groups, and is close to the vibrant town of Heraklion where you can explore the ruins of ancient palaces as well as its beautiful beaches. Dining options at the hotel include a light, modern buffet restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and there's a swimming pool to cool off from the sunshine, complete with a poolside bar for daily refreshments.

Book your seven-night stay from September 25 for £429pp. Flights are from London Gatwick with Easyjet.

If you want to jet off sooner rather than later, there’s a great 55% off deal from First Choice on Dalaman in Turkey for late August.

Majestic Hotel, Dalaman | First Choice

Book into the Majestic Hotel, close to the famous Blue Lagoon, and relax by the pool for a five-night stay. Bed and breakfast is included, and flights departs Birmingham on August 29.

For a romantic getaway in Morocco, try this all-inclusive holiday to the four-star Valeria Madina Club Resort in Marrakech.

Valeria Madina Club Resort, Marrakech, Morocco | loveholidays.com

You can relax by the pool, get a drink at the pool bar and enjoy the hotel’s restaurants, with a buffet offering international dishes, and an à la carte restaurant serving local and Asian cuisines. There’s also an on-site a spa offering massages, a sauna, Jacuzzi and a range of beauty treatments.

For those who wish to venture outside of the hotel, Marrakech is well-known for its souks, or markets, selling spices, clothing, rugs and silverware.

Flights are from London Stansted with Ryanair, and this all-inclusive seven-night break is £439pp if you depart on September 18.