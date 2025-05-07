No Glasto? No problem: Fly to Europe's biggest music festivals this summer direct from Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Bradford Airport has rounded up a selection of flight deals, ensuring you can make the most of the festival season across Europe, all summer long. Travel to Europe’s top festival destinations from as little as £95 per person* from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just under 50 days to go until Glastonbury – the UK’s most iconic festival – Leeds Bradford Airport is turning up the volume on summer plans.

Leeds Bradford Airport has rounded up some of the hottest music events happening across Europe, along with unbeatable flight deals to help you make the most of festival season across the continent. The Yorkshire-based airport serves as a key gateway to Europe, offering travellers convenient, short, and direct flights to a wide range of destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the vibrant streets of Barcelona to the timeless charm of Paris, you can explore legendary cities and catch world-class live music. With this summer’s lineups including chart-topping stars such as Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Thirty Seconds to Mars, it’s sure to be an unforgettable season of music and adventure. Whether you're dancing the days away or soaking up the local culture, your perfect European escape is waiting.

Festivals

Festival dates: 4th – 8th June

Trip dates: 2nd June – 9th June

Primavera Sound is back in Barcelona for 2025, bringing with it an extraordinary lineup, featuring a diverse mix of talent; including Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan - this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience.

Only a short distance from the centre of Barcelona and easily accessible via car, tram and bus, Primavera provides festival goers with the perfect chance to also explore the city whilst there; with the festival itself spanning the afternoon and into the night so you will have plenty of time to explore the city too.

Travellers can fly from LBA in just over 2 hours, with direct flights starting from £364 per person with Jet2 when you fly out for one week from Monday 2nd June.* For those planning a short trip to the city, there are multiple flight options throughout the week to take advantage of.

Festival dates: 20th – 24th August

Trip dates: 18th - 25th August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock en Seine is continuing its tradition of blending iconic headliners with emerging talent across five stages for the 21st year in a row, with headliners including Chappel Roan, A$AP Rocky and Stereophonics.

Rock en Seine is held at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, just a short metro ride from the heart of Paris—perfect for taking in iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe before dancing the night away at the festival.

Only a 1-hour and 30-minute flight from Leeds Bradford Airport, fly to Paris with Jet2 on Monday, August 18th, and return on Monday, August 25th with return flights from just £304 person.*

Festival dates: 17th – 19th July

Trip dates: 15th July – 20th July

Experience Spain’s iconic Benicàssim Festival, where international acts like The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Residente, and Bloc Party share the stage with top Spanish indie favourites including Viva Suecia and La Casa Azul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than just a music festival, Benicàssim delivers a rich cultural escape with art exhibitions, fashion shows, and film screenings, along with on-site camping near the Mediterranean coast.

Reus airport is located a 2-hour train ride from Benicàssim, providing a great opportunity to explore two charming Spanish cities

Only a 2-hour and 30-minute flight from Leeds Bradford Airport, fly with Ryanair to Reus on Tuesday 15th July and return Sunday 20th July. Return tickets are from only £95 per person.*

Festival dates: 22nd – 26th July

Trip dates: 20th – 27th July

A party like no other – this year Hideout Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary! Enjoy a five-day electronic music event held on Zrće Beach in Croatia, featuring top international DJs, boat and pool parties, along with open-air club stages, all set against a stunning coastal backdrop. Hideout promises a non-stop party to the likes of Hybrid Minds, Camo & Krooked, Benga and Eliza Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zadar is a charming city that has been said to offer one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world, located just a one-hour and 15-minute drive from the festival.

In just 2-hours and 30-minutes, fly from Leeds Bradford Airport to Zadar with Ryanair from only £108 per person. *