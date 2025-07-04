Live

M62: Live updates as obstruction on busy motorway near Leeds sparks long delays and traffic queues

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Motorists are facing significant delays on the M62 this morning, as traffic has been slowed down to a crawl.

The tailbacks this morning (July 4) have been reported between junctions 26 and 27, turning the drive into a nightmare for commuters.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], Motorway Traffic Cameras said: “#M62 eastbound between J26 (M606) and J27 (#M621) - Congestion”.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Scroll down for the latest live updates as we get them -

M62: Live updates as obstruction on busy motorway near Leeds sparks long delays and traffic queues

11:51 BST

✅ Traffic moving again after earlier obstruction

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the delays on the M62 were caused by a broken down vehicle.

They said: “I believe this was a report of a broken down vehicle but looks like traffic is now back moving again.”

Congestion had built up between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) earlier this morning, but the incident now appears to be resolved and traffic is easing.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

11:30 BST

🚨 Police contacted for more information

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment regarding the obstruction causing delays on the M62 eastbound between junctions 26 and 27.

At this stage, it’s still unclear what the obstruction is or how long the disruption is expected to last. We’ll share any updates from the force as soon as we receive them.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

11:28 BSTUpdated 11:31 BST

📷 Motorway Cameras report growing congestion

Motorists on the M62 are facing delaysplaceholder image
Motorists on the M62 are facing delays | motorwaycameras.co.uk

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorway Traffic Cameras said: “#M62 eastbound between J26 (M606) and J27 (#M621) – Congestion.”

No further details have been released, but the post confirms delays are building in the area as drivers face disruption during the morning rush.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice