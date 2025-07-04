M62: Live updates as obstruction on busy motorway near Leeds sparks long delays and traffic queues
The tailbacks this morning (July 4) have been reported between junctions 26 and 27, turning the drive into a nightmare for commuters.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], Motorway Traffic Cameras said: “#M62 eastbound between J26 (M606) and J27 (#M621) - Congestion”.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.
Scroll down for the latest live updates as we get them -
✅ Traffic moving again after earlier obstruction
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the delays on the M62 were caused by a broken down vehicle.
They said: “I believe this was a report of a broken down vehicle but looks like traffic is now back moving again.”
Congestion had built up between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) earlier this morning, but the incident now appears to be resolved and traffic is easing.
🚨 Police contacted for more information
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment regarding the obstruction causing delays on the M62 eastbound between junctions 26 and 27.
At this stage, it’s still unclear what the obstruction is or how long the disruption is expected to last. We’ll share any updates from the force as soon as we receive them.
📷 Motorway Cameras report growing congestion
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorway Traffic Cameras said: “#M62 eastbound between J26 (M606) and J27 (#M621) – Congestion.”
No further details have been released, but the post confirms delays are building in the area as drivers face disruption during the morning rush.
