A crash at a level crossing in Castleford has plunged train services in Leeds into chaos.

The incident, on Albion Street earlier today (August 7), has brought services to and from the city to a halt.

It has forced the closure of the line and triggering widespread disruption for passengers.

In a post on X, train operator Northern said: “Due to a road accident at a level crossing at Castleford the line is blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

No services are running in either direction between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford. Leeds to Sheffield trains are also no longer calling at Castleford.

Disruption is hitting both Northern and TransPennine Express services, with the latter unable to run any trains between Normanton and York.

Passengers are being urged to expect delays and to check before travelling.

Northern has confirmed that its tickets are being accepted on other Northern routes between Leeds and Knottingley at no extra cost.

Emergency crews are at the scene. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 10am this morning police were called to a report of a collision on Albion Street, Castleford.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles, with the occupants of the car then leaving the scene.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in the area.”