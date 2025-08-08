Live

M62: Live updates as car fire on motorway near Leeds causes delays and huge tailbacks

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
A car fire on a busy motorway near Leeds is causing major disruption, with long tailbacks stretching for miles.

The blaze, on the M62 this morning (August 8), has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606).

A blaze on the M62 has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606).
A blaze on the M62 has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606). | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Motorists stuck in the jam can expect delays, although the full extent of the incident is not yet clear.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Scroll down for live updates, traffic alerts and the latest travel advice -

LIVE as car fire on M62 near Leeds causes delays and huge tailbacks

09:03 BST

🚒 Fire service approached for comment on M62 blaze

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a statement as the fire continues to cause disruption. We’ll bring you any official updates from the fire service as soon as we get them.

08:54 BST

📸 Pictures show miles of tailbacks after M62 fire near Leeds

Pictures show traffic building.placeholder image
Pictures show traffic building. | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk
A blaze on the M62 has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606).
A blaze on the M62 has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606). | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Motorway camera images show long queues stretching back for miles on the M62 westbound near Leeds this morning.

Traffic has been brought to a complete standstill between Junction 27 (for the M621) and Junction 26 (M606) following a car fire. The blaze is causing major disruption, with congestion quickly building in the area as emergency crews work at the scene.

