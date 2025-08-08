A car fire on a busy motorway near Leeds is causing major disruption, with long tailbacks stretching for miles.

The blaze, on the M62 this morning (August 8), has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606).

Motorists stuck in the jam can expect delays, although the full extent of the incident is not yet clear.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.