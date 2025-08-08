M62: Live updates as car fire on motorway near Leeds causes delays and huge tailbacks
The blaze, on the M62 this morning (August 8), has brought traffic to a halt - with pictures showing huge queues building on the westbound carriageway between Junction 27 (M621) and Junction 26 (M606).
Motorists stuck in the jam can expect delays, although the full extent of the incident is not yet clear.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
🚒 Fire service approached for comment on M62 blaze
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a statement as the fire continues to cause disruption. We’ll bring you any official updates from the fire service as soon as we get them.
📸 Pictures show miles of tailbacks after M62 fire near Leeds
Motorway camera images show long queues stretching back for miles on the M62 westbound near Leeds this morning.
Traffic has been brought to a complete standstill between Junction 27 (for the M621) and Junction 26 (M606) following a car fire. The blaze is causing major disruption, with congestion quickly building in the area as emergency crews work at the scene.
