Belle Isle Road: Burst water main shuts busy Leeds route as flooding forces buses to divert

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:07 BST
A busy road in Leeds has been forced to close after a burst water main sent torrents spilling across the tarmac.

Belle Isle Road has been shut “until further notice”, according to West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Metro system.

Belle Isle Road has been forced to close after a burst water main sent torrents spilling across the tarmac.placeholder image
Belle Isle Road has been forced to close after a burst water main sent torrents spilling across the tarmac. | Google

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on X, it was confirmed that the numbers 12, 13 and 13A buses run by operator First have been diverted.

The flooding is understood to be near the Kasa convenience store.

Residents said they’ve contacted Yorkshire Water to report the problem.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice