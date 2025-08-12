Belle Isle Road: Burst water main shuts busy Leeds route as flooding forces buses to divert
A busy road in Leeds has been forced to close after a burst water main sent torrents spilling across the tarmac.
Belle Isle Road has been shut “until further notice”, according to West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Metro system.
In a post on X, it was confirmed that the numbers 12, 13 and 13A buses run by operator First have been diverted.
The flooding is understood to be near the Kasa convenience store.
Residents said they’ve contacted Yorkshire Water to report the problem.