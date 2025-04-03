Leeds Bradford Airport tees up with new route to Palma and Malaga with easyJet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is excited to announce the launch of two new easyJet services to Palma and Malaga, with the first flight to Palma taking to the skies on Sunday, March 30 and Malaga on Wednesday, April 2. Passengers on the inaugural flights were given a helping hand with their hand luggage, with special LBA golf caddies assisting travellers onto the plane ensuring a smooth start to their journey.

The two new routes add to LBA’s growing portfolio of must-visit European destinations, making even more sunny escapes within easy reach for travellers in the region.

Palma, the Mediterranean capital of Mallorca, is known for its beautiful Old Town, impressive La Seu Cathedral, and lively markets. With a range of restaurants, boutique shops, and scenic coastal views, it’s an ideal destination for those looking to relax or explore. For golf enthusiasts, Palma is a popular destination, boasting multiple top-tier golf choices for seasoned golfers or casual players alike. Only a 2 hour and 45 minute flight from LBA, Palma offers the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

Nestled on Spain’s Costa del Sol, Malaga is a vibrant city brimming with golden beaches, a vibrant food scene, and rich cultural attractions. Travellers can stroll through the charming streets of the historic centre, visit the birthplace of Picasso, or unwind with a cocktail by the sea. Whether you’re a foodie or sunseeker, Malaga has something for everyone, including those golfers looking for another destination in the Costa del Sol – all just a quick 3 hour flight from LBA.

Travellers in the region can now fly direct to Palma and Malaga with easyJet, with flights starting at just £24 per person

The new easyJet service to Palma will operate from Sunday, March 30, departing every Wednesday at 8:20pm and returning on Sunday’s at 7:10am. Additional flights will be available from June 2, departing on Mondays and Fridays.

The new easyJet service to Malaga departs from the April 2, with weekly departures every Wednesday at 5pm. From June 1, flights will also operate on Sundays.

These direct flights provide a convenient option for travellers looking to experience Spain’s culture, history, and sunny climate, just a short journey from LBA. Flights are available to book via www.easyjet.com from as little as £24 per person.

What’s more, to celebrate the launch of the new flights, LBA is hosting an unmissable golfing challenge at Leeds Dock on Wednesday 9th April, just a day before the first major of the year, The Masters, begins. The unique challenge will provide participants the chance of win a series of prizes including an easyJet holiday, with a very special guest coming along to help out those chances.

John Cunliffe, Commercial and Strategy Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “We’re pleased these new easyJet routes to Palma and Malaga will provide more flight options for our passengers. Both destinations are popular choices, and we’re delighted that easyJet has recognised that customers from Leeds Bradford Airport are looking to explore more destinations.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “Our two new routes to Palma and Malaga further strengthens our offering at Leeds Bradford Airport, providing our customers in the region with more choice and great value when booking holidays to two of Spain’s most popular destinations.”

For further information and to book please visit www.easyjet.com