An architectural marvel this year marks 750th anniversary with series of celebratory events.

UK visitors are invited to join Olympic Capital locals to rediscover Lausanne Cathedral's many merits, innovative illuminations enhancing the heritage-rich site's splendour for generations to come.

Created by French firm L’Acte Lumière, exterior installations highlight the iconic landmark’s façade with varying colours that change throughout the day while minimising light pollution, adaptive enhancements "honouring the cathedral’s historic significance and embracing contemporary sustainability".

February 28 inauguration of new interior illuminations, designed to enhance the cathedral’s architectural beauty, is followed by October 20 special showpiece commemoration ceremony.

Consecrated in 1275 by Pope Gregory X, the building has since stood as a beacon of impressive architecture and spiritual significance.

Switzerland's largest early Gothic church, it is known for its intricate craftsmanship, stunning stained glass windows and magnificent Fisk pipe organ, first American example installed in a European cathedral.

The five-manual one hundred-nine stop organ includes staggering 7,313 pipes while its case - first designed by famous car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro - is unusual mix of Classical, Romantic and Symphonic French styles as well as North German baroque.

A historic tradition dating back over 600 years continues meanwhile with new nightwatchman Alexandre Schmid joining first watchwoman Cassandre Berdoz, the 27 year-old starting in 2021, in daily calling nocturnal hours 10pm to 2am.

“The tradition of the watch fascinates many people, even my friends, explained Alexandre. "I didn't think that taking up my post would be met with such enthusiasm.

"The watch is a silent presence, a timeless figure. No particular talent is needed for this job - just a deep love for Lausanne,” added Alexandre, inviting Brit visitors to join him aloft the towering 40-metre belfry.

"Over the centuries the cathedral has become a key destination for visitors from around the globe, including the UK", confirmed a spokesman.