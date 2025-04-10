Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption around a Leeds village as a three-month project to replace the water mains gets started.

Yorkshire Water is underway with a £540,000 project to replace approximately 1.5km of water mains in Harewood to improve the resilience and reliability of the area’s network.

The new main will be installed along the A61 Harrogate Road from the north of the village to a point south of the junction with Fortshot Lane, near to Wikefield Farm.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Replacing the mains in Harewood will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts, helping us to deliver a better service for our customers.

“This scheme forms part of a significant upgrade to our clean water network, which will see us replacing 238km of mains in Yorkshire over the next 12 months.”

Contract partners O’Connor Utilities have already begun the project, starting by the Harewood Approach entrance to Harewood House, and are expecting to take three months to complete the work.

For the safety of residents, road users, and colleagues, Yorkshire Water will be using two- or multi-way temporary traffic lights around working areas, and temporary light operated pedestrian crossing will be provided.

It comes as commuters between Bradford and Leeds complain about the “nightmare” traffic being caused by work being done by Yorkshire Water at Thornbury Roundabout.

Victoria added: “We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work. We thank everyone in the area for their patience.”

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.