The hotel on Shanklin High Street in the Isle of Wight suited us perfectly | Daish's

The Isle of Wight is often overlooked in favour of sunnier climates but we had an idyllic holiday with great service, lovely food and warmer weather than we dared hoped for, writes Mavis Kirkham

This was an excellent holiday. From the moment we boarded the coach at our local bus station we knew we would be well looked after. The journey went smoothly, with sufficient stops and the driver kept us well informed. The short sea crossing in brilliant sunshine was a pleasure. We arrived early at our hotel where we were warmly and efficiently welcomed.

Daish’s Hotel on Shanklin High Street is large and comfortable with a spacious lawn and lounge areas. We found the staff attentive and helpful. The first morning we asked for soya milk and extra hot water with our tea and soya milk and hot water were waiting for us at each breakfast for the rest of our holiday. The food was good and varied and the portions generous. There was plenty of choice for vegetarians as well as meat eaters which many places do not provide. Waitress service at all our meals made us feel pampered.

The Daish's Hotel is part of the family-owned UK coach holiday provider Daish’s Holidays. It was Daish’s very first hotel purchased in 1979. The original building dates back to the 18th century when it was a coaching inn and there are still a number of the period features today. The hotel has 72 bedrooms and facilities include a coffee shop, a bar and restaurant and ballroom.

The Daish's Hotel is part of the family-owned UK coach holiday provider Daish's Holidays. It was Daish's very first hotel purchased in 1979. The original building dates back to the 18th century when it was a coaching inn and there are still a number of the period features today. The hotel has 72 bedrooms and facilities include a coffee shop, a bar and restaurant and ballroom.

Our room was spacious with a lovely view over the lawn and countryside. The beds were comfortable. Our only criticism was that the bath towels were small and not too absorbent.

Daish’s hotel is central and well situated for sightseeing. The shops and theatre are very near and there is lots to see nearby. We enjoyed exploring the Shanklin Chine gorge with its waterfalls and dramatic scenery which led us down to the beach. We walked on the beach and paddled and were delighted to find the water surprisingly warm for an English spring. Refreshed in the tearoom, we climbed back up the chine.

Our bedroom was spacious and comfortable | Daish's

We liked the convenience of the local shops and the theatre being very near. The tourist information place is immediately opposite the hotel and has a lovely garden. There are lots of nearby craft shops, pubs and cafes, many of them in lovely old thatched buildings

The bus stop is right outside the hotel and we enjoyed exploring. We really liked the island with its beautiful countryside, splendid gardens, eroded coast and mild climate. We took full advantage of the frequent local buses. We enjoyed the bus journey along the coast to Ventnor with its lovely views. In Ventnor we had a pleasant boat trip with an informative guide. The crab sandwiches were excellent. We also walked along the coastal path for more panoramic views.

We had perfect weather for our Daish's holiday on the Isle of Wight | Daish's

The excursions organised by Daish’s were in small groups by minibus with a helpful and considerate driver. They were interesting, very reasonably priced and booked up quickly. We particularly liked visiting the garlic farm where we bought lots of garlicky treats. On the same excursion we enjoyed the craft village and were delighted to discover the ancient church at Arreton very near the craft village. The pub lunch provided further opportunities to sample the tasty products of the garlic farm.

Every evening there was a quiz, bingo and different live entertainment. Our only problem was staying awake to enjoy it after all the events and sea air of the day.

The journey back was as smooth as the outward journey and we got home feeling relaxed and refreshed after a really good holiday.

The hotel has a range of entertainment every night | Daish's

We felt this was the ideal holiday for older people, like us! It was efficiently organised and there was plenty of interest without needing to walk long distances. We were well looked after with every convenience whilst having plenty of opportunities to explore. We certainly made full use of our senior bus passes.

The hotel menu had an appropriate touch of English nostalgia, especially the puddings, and this was clearly appreciated. This was our first Daish’s holiday but I don’t think it will be our last. It was certainly great value for money.

What you need to know: Daish’s Hotel, 81 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, PO37 6NP. Telephone: 01202638840 Visit https://www.daishs.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/daishs.