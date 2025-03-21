'Bunnies Gone Wild' Easter Break at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is inviting guests to experience a celebration like no other with "Bunnies Gone Wild," a sophisticated yet cheeky take on the holiday season. Running from April 20 to April 27, the adults-only resort promises a week of indulgence, sensuality, and playful mischief in the heart of the Maldives.

More than just an Easter celebration, "Bunnies Gone Wild" is designed to push the boundaries of tradition, blending the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a playful energy that sets the tone for the days ahead.

At the heart of the festivities is the "Bunnies Gone Wild" Pool Party, where guests are encouraged to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a cheeky edge. Set at the main pool with a live DJ, cocktails, and canapés, this lively gathering promises to be the highlight of the week.

A playful edge extends to the dining and drinking experiences as well. The Bunny Mixology Class will offer guests the opportunity to experiment with unique cocktail combinations, guided by expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, featuring a refined selection of international and local dishes, and the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the finest flavors of the ocean will take center stage.

Throughout the week, guests can expect unexpected delights, from naughty gift boxes delivered to their villas to secret surprises that reflect the playful spirit of the season. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate atmosphere, where guests can relax with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.

For guests seeking a more sensual or restorative experience, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo offers a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will allow guests to stretch and unwind as the sun sets over the horizon, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will provide a calming escape through the soothing tones of singing bowls. The resort’s new Watsu session — a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience — will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.

With its blend of lively entertainment, indulgent dining, and sensual wellness, "Bunnies Gone Wild" promises to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other — a sophisticated escape where elegance meets mischief, and every moment feels like a discovery.