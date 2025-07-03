A perfect 48-hour escapes to the Mediterranean with Jet2holidays from Leeds Bradford

Search interest in “weekend trips” has increased by 47% in the last month*, as people look to make the most of their time while still being able to explore a new destination and take a break from daily life.

Short flight times make a quick weekend trip easier for those in need of a break, with laid-back Mediterranean living accessible in just three hours or less.

A quick trip is made even easier when travelling with Jet2holidays, as its package holidays include return flights with Jet2.com, 22kg baggage allowance plus 10kg hand luggage, in-resort Customer Helpers, VIP customer service, and a choice of two-to-five-star accommodation in stunning locations.

To help holidaymakers looking for a well-deserved break Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator, is shining a spotlight on the perfect Spanish destination to enjoy a quick weekend away from Leeds Bradford, Alicante.

Benidorm, Alicante

Alicante is the gateway to two of Spain’s most popular coastal destinations. If Blue Flag beaches, boat trips, wineries, great golf courses, and pubs are your thing, the Costa Blanca hotspot of Benidorm is for you.

On the other hand, if you prefer celeb-approved shopping, swimming and sophistication, head to Costa Calida to experience swish nightclubs, sensational seafood, and sun-kissed beaches. This region of contrasts makes for a varied two-day jaunt.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Blanca, 4+ star Barcelo La Nucia Hills, 2 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 11th July.

Price: £719 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

