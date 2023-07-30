Anyone who has spent time around Otley Road in Headingley knows that spotting groups of young students dressed up in fancy dress is anything but a rare sight.

For those Leeds residents who are used to this, a bar, lounge, and restaurant that is tucked away from raucous students is a rare treat. Heaney and Mill is the ideal place to forget the rest of Headingley while you enjoy dinner among modern décor with elevated versions of classic dishes.

For those Leeds residents who are used to this, a bar, lounge, and restaurant that is tucked away from raucous students is a rare treat. Picture by National World

Although the outside of the restaurant has a comfortable and spacious patio, classic English weather pushed me and my guest inside. We were pleasantly surprised by brick statement walls, plush chairs, and plenty of greenery.

It was clear that Heaney & Mill cared to distinguish themselves as somewhere suitable for a romantic date or family celebration. Yet, it remained comfortable and avoided feeling stuffy with its pleasant service and welcome attitude towards dogs.

The menu includes plenty of familiar dishes, as well as those that stand out as unique. There were also lots of vegetarian options. Although choosing just one appetiser was a challenge, we shared the tuna carpaccio.

The tuna was perfectly seared and was accompanied by fresh homemade sauces. The prawn toast was crispier and more flavourful than any takeaway version that I have ever had.

Both me and my guest enjoyed the tuna carpaccio. Picture by National World

Heaney & Mill's main dishes truly offer something for everyone. Me and my guest once again struggled to choose enough for just the two of us when so many meals stood out.

I enjoyed the Dijon Pork Schnitzel which was incredibly crispy but perfectly balanced with a fresh and fruity sauce. It was the perfect way to elevate a classic pub dish. My guest tried the Cajun Monkfish and couldn't have been happier with the creamy sauce and delicate fish.

To complement their mains, Heaney & Mills side dishes are perfect for sharing. They are ordered independently from the mains so every diner can create their own perfect combination or try multiple options.

The truffle mash was dreamy and earthy and the shoestring fries were perfectly crispy.

The good-sized mains were well presented and tasted as good as they looked. Picture by National World

The drinks menu also boasted classic cocktails and a fair wine list. We both thought the drinks we ordered were perfect with our meals.

We finished our meals, and way too full for any sort of desert, we asked for the bill. It came in at £77.80, which for a starter, mains, sides and drinks is fair in my opinion.

Overall, our experience at Heaney & Mill was a positive one. The service was friendly and the atmosphere was relaxed yet upscale. The food was presented beautifully and tasted great, there were no complaints at our table.

In the future this restaurant will remain among my top choices for get togethers and celebrations. There is sure to be an option for everyone and the quality speaks for itself.

I especially look forward to returning to sit in the beautiful patio space and to try out more of their large menu. I encourage anyone to try out Heaney & Mill.

Factfile

Address: 50 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2AL

Telephone: 0113 278 1640

Opening hours: (Mon-Sat, 8am-11pm; Sat, 8am-9pm)

Scores

Food/: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10