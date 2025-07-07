Yorkshire 3 Peaks, 3 Times, 36 Hours
The challenge first arose when I went to Settle, in the Yorkshire Dales for my grandad’s 65th Birthday celebrations.
I have a great passion for outdoors and spend most of my weekends and spare time scaling mountains in North Wales, the Lake District, and occasionally the Peak District.
But still hadn’t completed the Yorkshire 3 Peaks. I joked that I’d complete it 3 times, and made it official later that day, that I’d complete it 3 times - running and walking - in 36 hours.
Andy’s Man Club was the first charity that sprung to mind, they are doing amazing things for men’s mental health, and I believe that it’s still a subject we don’t touch on enough.
If I have helped anyone, in anyway by the end of this, the challenge will be worth it.