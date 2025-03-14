USA international Kathryn Treder started her PWR journey in the north three years ago. This summer, she’s set return - this time as part of the most significant showcase of world-class women’s rugby ever.

Treder said: “I played my first season in the PWR in the North, so I’m really excited to be back this summer.

“I love England. It’s a really big rugby country and having played in the PWR for three seasons now I’ve got to know England well, it’s my second home”.

York is hosting six games in the qualification phase this August and September, including two of the USA’s matchups against Australia and Samoa. With the tournament already selling 50 per cent more tickets than Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, and over 220,000 tickets already sold, fans are urged to get their tickets, which are back on sale until Friday 28th March, to avoid disappointment.

For Treder, it is the large, passionate crowds that will make all the difference. She said: “The fans I’ve experienced in the PWR have been absolutely amazing, so I can only imagine what it will be like during the tournament. Tickets are on sale now, so it would be a dream come true to see full stadiums”.

In terms of what the fans in the stadiums can expect, Treder says the quality of the game has significantly improved, and encourages people to come and see the spectacle for themselves:

“We’re playing really exciting and thrilling matches in York, and there will be really great rugby on display.

In between the last tournament and this one, women’s sport has gained a lot more popularity. The product we’re putting out as rugby players has improved too, particularly the speed of the game and quality of the game, and it’s now creating the hype it deserves”.

Treder played her first PWR season in the North, and now plays for Loughborough Lightening alongside Red Roses Lilli Ives Campion, Sadia Kabeya, Emily Scarratt and Helena Rowland

One of the most thrilling match ups of the tournament comes in the early stages, when the York Community Stadium hosts the Eagles battle with Australia on Saturday 30th August. The last time the two met at the Pacific Four Series last May, the USA caused upset with an unbelievable comeback, creating anticipation for similar drama here in York this summer.

Treder said: “That game was one of my favourite games I’ve ever played. We weren’t favourites going into it having previously lost to Australia by a large margin, so the game was a huge test for us. At half time it was do or die, so we went back out one try at a time, and it started to feel inevitable that we would come out on top. It’s those matches that keep you playing because you’re always chasing that high”.

But before the Eagles arrive in York, they will face the Red Roses in the opening game of the tournament at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Favourites coming into the tournament, the Red Roses are ranked World Number One, but Treder says it’s all down to who shows up on the day:

“All credit to the England team. They’re on an incredible winning streak, but I always say it’s all about the team that shows up on the day.”

Treder hopes that despite being somewhat underdogs, the USA will make an impact on the tournament. She said: “We’ll take the whole tournament game by game. Every game is a big game, especially against Australia in York.

We’re a bit of an underdog in some ways, so making the quarter finals would be amazing and the semi finals a dream come true”.

Beyond the games of rugby on display, Treder believes the tournament will be significant for accelerating women’s sport, she said:

“I still look back on the pioneers of the tournament – it was conceptualised in England by two English women and two American women. We’ve defiantly come so far, and we still have so far to go.

This tournament is set to be the biggest yet, then the States is hosting the tournament in two cycles time in 2033, so we’re definitely making big strides and generating hype and popularity, so hopefully the tournaments only keep growing”.

Tickets are available to purchase via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis until 11:00 GMT on Friday, 28 March.

All the latest tournament news, including the full match schedule, can be found at rugbyworldcup.com/2025.