One of the most passionate songs ever to be sung in a football ground will be belted out in a Qatari football stadium tonight as Wales kick off against England. ‘Yma o Hyd’ was released originally in 1983 by lyricist Dafydd Iwan.

The song’s title translates to ‘Still here’ and is a rousing song which has been adopted by the Welsh football team as their official/ unofficial anthem. The team’s famous ‘Red Wall’, the wall of fans wearing the red of their country, have made a point of singing it at many of their recent matches including both of their opening World Cup games.

A new version of the song was released and became the team’s official 2022 World Cup anthem. It features voices of those in the red wall, some of which will have made the journey to Qatar. It was first sung live for the team before the World Cup qualifying playoff match against Ukraine earlier this year - a match Wales won 1-0 to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

The lyrics of the song in the native Welsh have no doubt been sung by thousands across the country many times already at this tournament. Tonight against England - there will be no exception.

These lyrics are listed below:

Dwyt ti’m yn cofio Macsen,

Does neb yn ei nabod o.

Mae mil a chwe chant o flynyddoedd,

yn amser rhy hir i’r co’.

Pan aeth Magnus Maximus o Gymru,

Yn y flwyddyn tri-chant-wyth-tri.

A’n gadael yn genedl gyfan,

A heddiw; wele ni!

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Chwythed y gwynt o’r Dwyrain,

rhued y storm o’r môr.

Hollted y mellt yr wybren,

a gwaedded y daran encôr.

Llifed dagrau’r gwangalon,

a llyfed y taeog y llawr.

Er dued yw’r fagddu o’n cwmpas,

ry’n ni’n barod am doriad y wawr!

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Cofiwn i Facsen Wledig,

adael ein gwlad yn un darn.

A bloeddiwn gerbron y gwledydd,

mi fyddwn yma tan Ddydd y Farn!

Er gwaetha pob Dic Siôn Dafydd,

er gwaetha ‘rhen Fagi a’i chriw,

byddwn yma hyd ddiwedd amser,

a bydd yr iaith Gymraeg yn fyw!

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth.

Ry’n ni yma o hyd.

The red wall has followed Wales to Qatar

What is the English translation to the song?

The song draws together historical moments of Wales’ past as well as the events of the time the song was written. Magnus Maximus refers to the Roman Emperor who was in the role during the 300ADs.

Fast forward to 1983, the year the song was released, was a turbulent time in politics and saw Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher occupy 10 Downing Street. ‘Despite Maggie and her crew’ refers to the PM and her government. Through the struggles of the 1984-85 miners’ strike, a trade union movement which saw the collieries of Wales hit hard, Iwan sang the song on picket lines.

It is primarily about the survival of the Welsh language and how it will live on.

Below is the English translation of the song.

You don’t remember Macsen,

nobody knows him.

One thousand and six hundred years,

a time too long to remember.

When Magnus Maximus left Wales,

in the year three-hundred-eight-three,

leaving us a whole nation,

and today; look at us!

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

Let the wind blow from the East,

let the storm roar from the sea.

Let the lightning split the heavens,

and the thunder shout "encore!"

Let the tears of the faint-hearted flow,

and the servile lick the floor.

Despite the blackness all around us,

we are ready for the breaking of the dawn!

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We remember the Emperor Macsen,

left our country in one whole piece.

And we shall shout before the nations,

"We’ll be here until Judgement Day!"

Despite every Dic Siôn Dafydd,

despite old Maggie and her crew,

we’ll be here until the end of time,

and the Welsh language will be alive!

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.

We are still here.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

In spite of everyone and everything.

