WATCH: Hilarious moment as ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday player David Prutton outed on podcast for unpaid red card fine from over TEN years ago

Player-turned-pundit David Prutton was left in hysterics after being reminded he still owes a former Football League club money for a sending off in 2012.

The EFL expert, who lists Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs, was chatting to renowned MotoGP and Superbike presenter Matt Roberts on Full Chat, the motorcycle podcast he co-hosts with Team GB hero Iwan Thomas.

But talk quickly turned to football with Prutton having briefly played for Scunthorpe United, the club Huddersfield-based Roberts became chief executive officer (CEO) of in November 2024. And it didn’t take long for the ex-pro to be left red faced about a misdemeanour from his short spell with The Iron more than 10 years ago.

“If you are a Scunthorpe United fan and you actually remember the small portion of time that I played for you, I apologise for that just to start with,” joked the retired midfielder in a clip you can watch here.

David Prutton, left, tries to hide his embarrassment.

Roberts replied: “Before I go any further, Prutts on your spell, Phil Hoff our club secretary has pointed out that you still owe £55 for a red card fine.

A visibly embarrassed Prutton added: “I vividly remember Brian Laws, who is of course a legend in those areas, and I came off the pitch as I used to do when I got a red card with my excuse ready to roll when the manager came and gave me an absolute shelling.

“I went with it and he thoroughly disagreed and I probably still do owe it. It’s on its way, I’ll send it by carrier pigeon so some time at the end of next season you’ll get it.”

Prutton was given a straight red for a challenge on Adam Chambers just before half-time during Scunthorpe’s 4-1 win at Walsall in November 2012. He spent three months on loan with the now National League North club when they were playing in League One.

David Prutton eyes a motorbike at Motorcycle Live.

The keen motorcyclist, who also played for Nottingham Forest and Southampton during his career, fronts Sky Sports’ Football League coverage and has been working on Full Chat since April 2024.

The Hull-born midfielder became a cult hero during his time at Elland Road and played 67 times for Leeds from 2007 to 2010. He was considered by many as a shining light during a tough period for the club and had his contact terminated by mutual consent after falling out of favour with Simon Grayson.

He returned to Yorkshire in 2011 to play for Wednesday and helped the Owls gain promotion from League One to the Championship in between loan spells at Scunthorpe and Coventry City. He left the latter, the last side he played for, before retiring in 2014.