Titan Wealth Holdings announced as main sponsor of Leeds Tykes

Titan Wealth Holdings Limited, a leading wealth management group, has been announced as Leeds Tykes’ new front-of-shirt sponsors. As part of the agreement, Titan Wealth Holdings will become the club's main shirt sponsor for the upcoming 24/25 rugby season, marking a new chapter of support and collaboration between the two teams.

Leeds Tykes supporters will soon be able to purchase the new match shirt on matchdays, featuring the Titan name. The new shirt design pays tribute to the club’s rich heritage, while incorporating modern elements that reflect the team’s aspirations for the future.

To address the previous supply and transportation challenges, Leeds Tykes has decided to make the new replica match shirt available for purchase exclusively in person on match days. This change makes sure that fans can take home their coveted shirt on the same day, avoiding any potential delays so that everyone has a chance to wear the new colours as they cheer for the team.

Mark Puleikis, CEO of Titan Private Wealth, a division of Titan Wealth Holdings, commented:

"We are pleased to sponsor Leeds Tykes, supporting a team that embodies the values of teamwork, resilience, and community, just as we do in our approach to wealth management."

Alastair Da Costa, chairman of Leeds Tykes said: "We are delighted to welcome Titan Wealth Holdings as our main sponsor. Titan Wealth Holdings’ support will be invaluable as we push forward into the new season. We're proud to carry the logo on our shirts and look forward to a successful partnership.”

This sponsorship marks an exciting milestone for both Leeds Tykes and Titan Wealth Holdings, as they join forces to achieve shared goals and celebrate the spirit of rugby. Fans can look forward to seeing the newly branded shirts in action when Leeds Tykes kicks off their season on 7th September versus Tynedale at home.

This season holds great promise for Leeds Tykes, as the club is determined to build on last year’s progress and deliver an even more thrilling brand of rugby for their supporters. The team has set ambitious goals, aiming to improve on their previous performances and push for greater success.

For those interested in following Titan Wealth Holdings and their involvement with the club, the company has an Instagram account where supporters can stay updated on the latest news and community initiatives related to the sponsorship.

Titan Wealth Holdings is a discretionary fund management/wealth and asset management business providing high-quality execution and administration to the asset and wealth management sectors in the UK.