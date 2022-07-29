The Commonwealth Games 2022 sees athletes from all around the country gather in Birmingham to compete for Team England, and for the pride of their hometown.

This year sees only a handful of athletes from the Leeds area, but it’s still worth keeping an eye out for the local talent.

Despite being few in numbers, the athletes from Leeds offer a great mix of Commonwealth veterans and newcomers. Such as first time competitor Jodie Wilkinson, the boxer who just recently won bronze in the Nations Cup 2022 in Serbia, and beach volleyball British champion Jess Grimson, returning for her second Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a full rundown of all the athletes from Leeds, Wakefield and Pontefract competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Leeds athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Jess Grimson

Leeds-born Jess Grimson in action during the Commonwealth Games Selection Tournament. Picture: Steve Smith.

Career highlights: Four-time British champion, quarter finals in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Leeds Beach Volleyball player Jess Grimson is set to appear in her second Commonwealth Games after reaching the quarter finals in the Gold Coast 2018 games.

The 31-year-old four-time British champion will compete with her partner Daisy Mumby hoping to catch a gold medal for Leeds as well as Team England.

Matty Lee

GOLDEN BOY: Matty Lee of Leeds poses with his Olympic gold medal, won alongside Tom Daley in diving’s 10m synchro at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty Images.

Career highlights: Gold medal in 10 metre-platform at the 2015 European Games, mixed 10-metre synchronised at the 2017 European Diving Championships and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 24 year old City of Leeds Diving Club diver Matty Lee is a household name both in the diving world and among British athletes.

Having won gold at several European games, his first World level gold came in the 10 metre synchro event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with diving partner Tom Daley.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to diving, is aiming to add a gold medal from this year’s Commonwealth Games to his list of accolades.

Joe Litchfield

Joe Litchfield. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Career highlights: Gold in 4x100 metre mixed relay and 4x200 metre relay in the Budapest European Championships in 2020.

Joe Litchfield , the 24-year-old Pontefract born son of professional goalkeeper Peter Litchfield, made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he, alongside his brother Max, became the third brothers to compete for Great Britain in the same Olympic Games.

He won two gold medals in the 2018 European Championships in Budapest, and is set to return for his second Commonwealth Games this year after finishing sixth in the 400 metre individual medley at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Jodie Wilkinson

Jodie Wilkinson only took up boxing seven years ago after playing rugby league in her youth. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Career highlights: Bronze medal at the Nations Cup in Serbia 2022.

Competing in her first Commonwealth Games, 27-year-old Jodie Wilkinson from Pontefract started off the year with a bronze medal at the Nations Cup in Serbia.

She started her career with a white-collar boxing event in 2014 after a fledgling rugby league career, and is hoping for a medal at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Oliver Wood

Career highlights: Silver in team pursuit at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Wakefield born Oliver Wood was part of the team pursuit squad that brought Team England their silver medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and represented Team GB in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be Wood’s second time representing Team England in the team pursuit, with a place on the podium in their sights.

When will the Leeds athletes compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

You can follow the athletes from Leeds and their respective fields on the dates below.

Beach Volleyball: July 30 - August 7 2022

Boxing: July 29 - August 7 2022

Cycling: August 4 & August 7 2022

Diving: August 4 - August 8 2022

Swimming: July 29 - August 3 2022