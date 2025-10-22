Support for Swillington football club’s annual gala

Swillington Saints FC

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has helped a West Yorkshire football club bring the beautiful game to youngsters in the county by supporting its fundraising gala.

Swillington Saints FC, based in Swillington, was formed in 1999 and runs teams for a variety of ages in its junior section. The housebuilder donated £250 towards their gala event which is attended by the club’s squads.

Helen Womersley, Swillington Saints Child Welfare Officer, said: “Having the continued support of Taylor Wimpey this year has been such a huge help for our club. The gala event is vital for our survival as it raises a significant amount of funding, so having a further donation towards the running costs means that we can put more money back into the club.”

The two-day event was attended by more than 200 teams ranging from under-6s to under 12s, with both girls’ and boys’ teams involved. The gala raised more than £5,000 towards new equipment and kit for the new season.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We sponsor a range of community causes near to where we build, but we always like to help junior sports teams because we know what a big impact they can have across communities. We hope that Swillington Saints FC can continue their great work for many years to come.”

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across the region, including at its sustainable development at Morwick Springs, Leeds Road, on the East Leeds Extension (ELE). The housebuilder will provide 293 homes at its development with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.