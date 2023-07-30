Saturday afternoon was a pretty emotional one for English cricket fans. Second leading wicket taker in history Stuart Broad announced he was hanging up his whites for good, bringing to an end a 16-year Test match career during which he was the tormentor of many a batter.

Broad will bow out of cricket upon the conclusion of the Fifth LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test at the Oval in London. During his last innings with the bat, Broad made sure he ended on a high. Going out to bat with his best mate James Anderson, he ended on 8 not out and hit a huge 6 with his final ever ball- everything about the morning felt perfect.

The retirement of Stuart Broad is a poignant one for me. He has been a fixture in the England side for my entire time being a cricket fan, and he has given myself and many other fans some wonderful moments over the years. His love of the Ashes and a battle with the boys from down under made him popular, his bowling displays on his way to become the leading wicket taker in Ashes tests for England turned the man from Leicestershire into an icon.

The continued success of Broad against Australian opener David Warner is one of the best in Test cricket. On 17 occasions, Broad has got Warner on a run which must have had the Aussie being haunted by the big quick in his sleep. When you consistently get dismissed by the same bowler, it can play on your confidence to no end- although part of me thinks that Warner sees the humorous side of it now, especially as he heads towards his own retirement.

You can’t pay tribute to Stuart Broad without mentioning his unbelievable spell of bowling against Australia in 2015. In a blistering 10 overs, Australian batters came and went in the blink of an eye as Broad ripped through the batting order. It was a display which saw him earn plenty of plaudits- with one accolade being the ICC Men’s Test spells of the decade. He provided one of the great Ashes moments, and it is a display which will live long in the memory.

His partnership with James Anderson as England’s front-line bowlers has been legendary. Over 1200 Test wickets between them, the two struck fear into the hearts of batters for years- England will soon likely be without both of them for Test match selection, and the potentially impossible task of replacing them will continue.

Stuart Broad has a personality which breathes life into a match. His fierce competitiveness and passion to represent his county has made him a shining light during the highs and lows of England’s Test side in the 2010s. He will be a huge miss, and not just his wickets or his gung ho attitude to batting.

Stuart Broad of England celebrates winning the Ashes during day three of the 4th Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on August 8, 2015 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)