Yorkshire Squash League – Dunnington ease to second successive YSL crown

Dunnington sealed their second successive Yorkshire Premier League squash title with two matches to spare thanks to a defeat of Pontefract 1 on Wednesday evening.

The east York club have now won the title four times in the last eight years, and this latest success was equally as emphatic as last year’s waltz to the title.

This week’s 19-7 (4-1) victory puts them an unassailable 45 points clear of the chasing pack. Even the presence of British champion James Willstrop in Pontefract’s line-up could not stop the Dunnington juggernaut.

Willstrop fell 3/1 to fellow England international Chris Simpson at top string, but by that time the result was sealed due to wins lower down the order for Ed Shannon-Smith, Julian Tomlinson and a five-set cracker for Rob Downer over world No.94 Patrick Rooney.

Taminder Gata Aura got three consolation points on the board for visitors Ponte with a five-game marathon triumph over Michael Andrews, but that couldn’t prevent the champagne corks popping upstairs in the bar.

The Dunnington title was confirmed with the news that nearest rivals Hallamshire had lost for the third week in a row.

Queens Club were their conquerors, with England coaches Josh Taylor and David Campion getting them off and running with 3/0 wins and No.3 Charlie Cowie also victorious in rapid fashion.

James Earles was taken to four by Harry Falconer at second string and Hallamshire’s only comfort came at the night’s conclusion as Nick Wall Jnr made short work of Connor Sheen. The 17-4 (4-1) victory saw Queens leap above Hallamshire into second place.

Five teams could still grab a second place finish, including fifth-placed Barnsley who won 17-4 (4-1) at Pontefract 2.

At No.5, Millie Tomlinson overcame Dominic Pegg when the latter dislocated his shoulder while 11/9 10/8 in front. Tom Bamford, Wales international Elliott Morris-Devred and Stuart MacGregor then won in more straight-forward fashion, all in straight games.

It was only at top string that Pontefract 2 made any impression, the prodigal 15-year-old Sam Todd dishing out a 3/0 defeat to Barnsley No.1 Miles Jenkins.

Towards the bottom of the table, Abbeydale dished out a 20-2 (5-0) thrashing to Hull & East Riding. Phil Scully, Oli Turner and Adam Turner all won in three, with Nick Wall Snr and Lewis Walters dropped just one game each, to Yusef Forster and Ben Smith respectively.