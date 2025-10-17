Sporting icons inducted into Leeds Beckett University’s Hall of Fame

Jamie Jones-Buchanan at Leeds Beckett Hall of Fame

On Wednesday 15th October, some of the UK’s most accomplished athletes returned to Leeds Beckett University for the launch of its inaugural Sport Hall of Fame, celebrating 37 alumni who have made outstanding contributions to the world of sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold at the university’s flagship Carnegie School of Sport, the event welcomed a number of high-profile inductees, including Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee OBE; Emily Campbell, the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting, and Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE.

The Hall of Fame celebrates Leeds Beckett University’s sporting legacy, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact across disciplines including football, rugby league and rugby union, athletics and paralympic sport, as well as aiming to inspire the next generation of stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration brought together a host of sporting greats, including rugby union icon Sir Ian McGeechan OBE; Olympic triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE; paralympic sport advocate Dr Bob Price MBE; football star Julie Nelson BEM; pioneering sailor Dee Caffari MBE, the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the globe in both directions and the most successful female freestyle paddler of all time, Claire O’Hara MBE.

Alistair Brownlee

Since 1933, when Carnegie College was founded, Leeds Beckett has been a launchpad for sporting talent, producing athletes, coaches, and leaders who have gone on to shape sport at the highest levels. Among those recognised posthumously were Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE, a trailblazer in football coaching, and renowned athletics coach Ron Pickering OBE.

Other inductees included rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield OBE; Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee; Emily Scarratt, who has just won the Women’s Rugby Union World Cup for a second time; and rugby league star, and now coach to Leeds Rhinos Women’s team, Lois Forsell.

Reflecting on his induction, Alistair Brownlee OBE, commented: “Leeds Beckett University holds a special place in my heart. I remember running on the track there for the first time in a school sports day when I was five. Ten years later, I walked over the same track to meet my coach, Malcolm, for the first time. The pool and gyms hosted me for hundreds of training sessions, and the fantastic people at the university provided me with so much support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely honoured to be inducted into the Sport Hall of Fame alongside so many incredible figures who have shaped their sports. I hope our stories inspire the next generation of sporting legends.”

Memorabilia at Leeds Beckett Sports Hall of Fame

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport and Chair of the LBU Sport Hall of Fame Sub-Committee said: “This Hall of Fame is more than a celebration of individual achievement, it’s a reflection of the university’s enduring legacy in sport. For over 90 years, we’ve supported the development of athletes, coaches, and professionals who have gone on to influence sport on a global scale.

“We’re proud to honour their journeys and hope the stories they share will inspire future generations to dream big, work hard, and make a difference to the people they connect with in their careers.”

Guests also had the opportunity to explore a curated exhibition of memorabilia, including the tri-suit worn by Alistair Brownlee during the ITU World Triathlon Championship Series; the Great Britain Rugby League shirt worn by Kevin Sinfield; and an offshore jacket used by Dee Caffari MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Beckett University, through its Carnegie School of Sport, has long been recognised as a powerhouse in sport education and development. The university has played a pivotal role in nurturing elite athletes and coaches, contributing to national and international success across generations.

Georgia Taylor-Brown at Leeds Beckett Hall of Fame

From its early days as Carnegie College, it has built a reputation for excellence in physical education, sport science, coaching, and performance, with alumni competing in Olympic Games, World Championships, and professional leagues around the globe. The Hall of Fame is the latest chapter in a history that continues to inspire future sporting legends.

The Hall of Fame honour board is now on public display at the Carnegie School of Sport.

A digital version of the Hall of Fame is also available to view online here: https://www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/halloffame

Full list of inductees:

Ron Pickering OBE – Athletics

Wilf Paish MBE – Athletics

Mick Hill – Athletics Javelin

Laura Weightman – Athletics Middle Distance Running

Tom Bosworth MBE – Athletics Race Walking

Iain Dyer – Cycling

Andy Banks MBE – Diving

Yona Knight-Wisdom – Diving

Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE – Football

Bill Slater CBE – Football

Emma Lipman – Football

Julie Nelson BEM – Football

Graham Potter – Football

Gemma Bonner – Football

Paul Heckingbottom – Football

Jade Moore – Football

Howard Wells OBE – Football

Claire O'Hara MBE – Freestyle Kayaking, Squirt Boating

Rebecca Foster MBE – Heptathlete & Deaflympics Coach

Natalie Panagarry – Netball

Dr Bob Price OBE – Paralympic Multi-sport

Tom Williams – Parkrun/Community Sport

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE – Rugby League

Lois Forsell – Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst – Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield CBE – Rugby League

Jamie Peacock MBE – Rugby League

Tom Briscoe – Rugby League

Sir Ian McGeechan OBE – Rugby Union

John Gallagher – Rugby Union

Emily Scarratt – Rugby Union

Dee Caffari MBE – Sailing

Cyril Villiers MBE – Table Tennis

Alistair Brownlee OBE – Triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE – Triathlon

Alex Yee MBE – Triathlon

Emily Campbell – Weightlifting