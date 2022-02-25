YEP Jury: Why Leeds United have to ‘go again’ against Tottenham Hotspur

And, in spite of Liverpool’s destruction of the Whites, they reckon Leeds can get something out of this Premier League clash.

That might have been different had Spurs come into the game on the back of their impressive win over Manchester City last weekend – but they lost on Wednesday evening at Burnley, who are third-bottom but sniping at United’s heels.

It’s an intriguing match-up that hasn’t been lost on our jurors. See what they have to say:

Animated Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

ANDREW DALTON

After an encouraging second-half performance last Sunday, the least said about the trip to Anfield the better.

As Adam Forshaw said in his post-match interview, the focus turns to another game at the weekend and the visit of Tottenham who are inconsistent and whose manager, Antonio Conte, looked like a broken man following his side’s 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday evening.

This came just four days after winning so impressively at league leaders Manchester City.

Reflective Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

As for Leeds, it’s a case of batten down the hatches as we have 13 games left in which we need a maximum of four wins to cement our place in next season’s Premier League.

Saturday lunchtime’s game is such a hard one to call with both sides out of form, even with Tottenham’s win at the Etihad.

It depends on which Spurs side turns up and which Harry Kane turns up and also if Conte is still in a job. From a Leeds perspective, the line-up at 11.30am will give us a better idea of what to expect.

I’m going to sit on the fence for this one.

Seasoned campaigner Adam Forshaw says it's time to forget Liverpool and focus on Tottenham. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

DAVID WATKINS

A home defeat against Man United and a 6-0 walloping at Anfield have just upped the ante on this weekend’s game with Spurs.

Further pressure was heaped on the game by Burnley as they showed how to beat Tottenham; a win that has potentially given the Clarets a lifeline and maybe, just maybe started to tighten the noose around our necks.

The fact that Burnley got that win, playing a completely different type of football to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, might also raise some questions if we now don’t get a similar result.

The question will be whether a team can defend its way to safety or whether the cavalier football Leeds play works just as well.

I think we need to forget the Liverpool result, just as we quickly forgot the Man City drubbing; both those teams are in a completely different league - just look at the top of the table if you need proof.

For me, though, Spurs are nowhere near as good and we were unlucky in the reverse fixture not to get something.

I’m placing all my faith in the boys in all white.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0.

MIKE GILL

After the battling defeat against Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds went to Anfield without much hope.

And what hope there was soon evaporated.

It wasn’t that they didn’t try or weren’t up for it.

They were simply outclassed by a better side. The Whites started brightly enough as Dan James stole the ball from Allison but couldn’t put it into the back of the net.

Raphinha even had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside.

Two penalties from Salah either side of a Matip goal put the Reds 3-0 up at half-time.

Leeds then managed to hold out until the 80th minute before shipping another three.

In fact, it could be argued that the biggest influence Leeds had on the game was when the Leeds fans exhorted everyone to ‘stand up if you hate Man U’.

Many of the Liverpool fans did just that!

While this was going on, however, Burnley were beating tomorrow’s opponents Spurs 1-0.

Is this a good or bad omen?

Time will tell.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds finish a tough week that has seen no points added to their meagre total.

The visit of last weekend’s winners at Manchester City is a game that offers not much to comfort us. It all depends on which Spurs side turns up because, prior to their win at the ‘Emptihad Stadium’ they had lost three on the bounce.

The league table doesn’t lie and, if Leeds go through February without a win, fans, already nervous at positive results from other teams at the bottom of the league, will start to twitch.

With Burnley’s victory in midweek, somehow Leeds have to get a couple of positive results but, if you look at the games coming up, they aren’t easy - none is.

I’d love to say a win but I just can’t see it happening and they will see the game as a chance to get closer to the top six.

The best I can hope is that Leeds get a share of the points. Sorry folks.

Antonio Conte is now in charge of Spurs and has expressed already how far he sees the team behind the likes of Liverpool, City and Chelsea, and was concerned by the lack of transfers in, whilst a couple went out of the club.

He’s an enigmatic character so expect him jumping up and down in the technical area.

No return, as yet, for Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips but the fans won’t have long to wait to see two players that have certainly been missed.

No news on Patrick Bamford’s injury so it has to be seen who will lead the line against Spurs. Rodrigo didn’t adapt well to starting up top against Man Utd but was superb in the second half when he dropped deeper and Joe Gelhardt went up front.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

ANDY RHODES

After two damaging defeats this week, which most of us saw coming, the next result grows in importance.

Home games are always a chance for points and, against a Spurs side which has one league win in five, opportunity knocks.

A midweek defeat at Liverpool was to be expected but, when playing at home, you have to raise your game.

Dan James has looked sharp in his last few games, while Adam Forshaw continues to look the part in Kalvin Phillips’ absence.

There’s no doubt Leeds are missing their midfield maestro, though.

His return, plus that of Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford, can’t come soon enough. United must sharpen up, though, if they want to steer clear of relegation.

Right now, we can’t afford to lose to the top teams. That said, we can’t really afford to lose to any team.

Every point counts.

And, while the teams around us are starting to pick up valuable points, the pressure only grows.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1.