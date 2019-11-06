Thank you for the memories Nicola Adams, you made the whole of Leeds proud

Thank you to Leeds' double Olympic champion Nicola Adams

Ferocious with fists, infectious in spirit, Nicola is a female sports personality that transcended her sport.

She made women’s boxing fashionable, made it marketable, with her flashing fists and beaming smile.

Nicola lit up London 2012 with her ‘Ali shuffle’ and her courageous run to an historic coronation as the first Olympic women’s boxing champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four years later in Rio, she strengthened her position in the annals of history by becoming the first woman to defend an Olympic title.

All of which came after a broken back left her fearing she may never fight again. But that indomitable spirit shone through. When she lay on her bed, fearing the worst, it was the support of her family and friends, of Yorkshire Evening Post readers, and her unwavering belief that she would realise her dream, that ensured she kept on fighting.

Through it all, the YEP has been there to chronicle the many highs and the infrequent lows that come with the highest level of sport.

We have been with Nicola every step of the way. A quarter of a century ago, her proud mum Dee would call the YEP sports desk telling us of this young girl from Burmantofts who could pack one hell of a punch.

We believed in Dee, we believed in Nicola, so we got on board to support her. That young girl delivered on that promise...and then some.

We were there for her finest hour in London and we were there when she won a professional world title in Leicester last year.

We’re here now to help make that most difficult of decisions for a sporting superstar – knowing when to step away – that little bit easier.