Rugby Union: Wharfedale deliver goods after recovering from early score setback

Wharfedale were narrow 22-19 winners at South Leicester in National Two North.

The home side took an early lead in the fifth minute but Wharfedale hit back 12 minutes later when flanker James Tyson crashed over. Fly-half Jack Blakeney-Edwards then scored three penalties to give Wharfedale a 14-11 lead going in to the later stages of the second half. South Leicester scored a try in the 65th minute to regain the lead going in to the closing minutes.

Otley's Brett Mitchell. PIC: Simon Hulme

But No 8 Josh Burridge scored a late try to bring the scores level before Blakeney-Edwards kicked a 78th minute penalty to seal victory for the away side.

Elsewhere, Otley won 32-17 at home to Tynedale. The visitors took an early lead before left winger Stephen Nolson hit back for Otley. Otley were trailing 17-5 going into the break but forged a comeback in the second half. Two more tries from Nolson, one from second row Brett Mitchell and a double from stand-off Ben Smith were enough for the home side to secure a try bonus point.

Sandal secured maximum points in the North Premier league, beating Kendal 44-24 with tries coming from left-winger Danny Grainger (2), flanker Anthony Thompson (2), No 8 David Martin, winger James Ellar, and stand-off Greg Wood who also kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Harrogate did enough to secure a four-try bonus point, but it was in vain as they lost 38-26 at home to Kirby Lonsdale.

Ilkley ran in five tries as they beat hosts Wirral 39-17.