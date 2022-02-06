Plymouth Albion 29 Leeds Tykes 18: How Tykes missed chance to climb National One table

Winger Harry Juke touched down first and last for Leeds Tykes in their National League One defeat at Plymouth Albion. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

In a closely-fought match, Leeds led for long periods but the loss sees them drop to second bottom with both Plymouth and Darlington Mowden Park winning and climbing above the Yorkshire side.

Left-winger Harry Jukes put Leeds ahead early on. Leeds had knocked on and both sides battled hard for the ball. After the referee had played advantage, it was Leeds who escaped, with Charlie Venables feeding Jukes to race down the wing. However, Plymouth matched his try shortly after to make it 5-5.

Full-back Venables added a penalty to edge the Tykes back in front at 8-5, but a converted try gave the hosts a 12-8 lead at half-time.

Wing-forward Rahat Choudhury powered through for Leeds’ second try shortly after half-time which gave them a narrow 13-12 lead, but Plymouth stepped things up a gear with two tries, a conversion and penalty putting them in the driving seat at 29-13.

Jukes added a late try out wide, but it was no more than a consolation.

In National Two North, Harrogate endured a day to forget when they were hammered 75-0 at Luctonians.

After losing their 16-match unbeaten run last week, Otley returned to winning ways in the North Premier league, beating hosts Alnwick 22-7 to remain top of the table.

The only other Yorkshire side in action on a day of rearranged fixtures was Sandal, who lost out 32-14 at Kirby Lonsdale.

Driffield ran in eight tries on their way to a 54-24 win at Durham City in North One East, a win which puts them top of the table.

Ilkley are level on 66 points but have a game in hand.

They lost the lead following a 32-20 loss to hosts Scarborough.