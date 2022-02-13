National League Two (North): How wharfedale were kept at arm’s length by high-flying Fylde
Tries from hooker Daniel Stockdale and winger Oscar Canny were not enough for Wharfedale who lost out 20-10 to high-flying National Two (North) visitors Fylde.
Harrogate, meanwhile, were shut out 21-0 by visitors Luctonians, while Huddersfield’s home game against Stourbridge was postponed because of waterlogging at Lockwood Park. Rotherham Titans maintained their push for promotion f with a 40-12 victory over Hull Ionians. But injuries to two key players marred a bruising display and added to their injury worries following the loss of two first XV men last week.
Leaders Hull outclassed hosts Loughborough Students on their way to a 39-0 victory.
Sheffield Tigers enjoyed a 30-21 victory at Bournville, but had to battle back with two late tries to secure the bonus-point win.
Full-back Struan Connor scored a hat-trick of tries for Otley as they secured a 34-5 victory over Lymm and maintained their lead at the top of the North Premier table. Other tries came from centre Callum Irvine, No 8 Adam Malthouse and winger Finlay Dewar.
Elsewhere, York were 17-13 winners over Yorkshire rivals Sandal.
Heath battled to a 10-8 victory at Ilkley to strengthen their position at the top of the North One East table. Former leaders Driffield lost again, but remain second after the 21-15 loss at Cleckheaton. Malton and Norton and Scarborough met at The Gannock, and it was the hosts who prevailed 30-19 to leapfrog the visitors in the table.
Old Crossleyans had to work hard for their 10-5 win over Dinnington which keeps them top of Yorkshire One.