National League Two (North): How wharfedale were kept at arm’s length by high-flying Fylde

Callum Irvine was among the try scorers in Otley's 34-5 North Premier win over Lymm - a result that also included a hat-trick for Struan Connor. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Harrogate, meanwhile, were shut out 21-0 by visitors Luctonians, while Huddersfield’s home game against Stourbridge was postponed because of waterlogging at Lockwood Park. Rotherham Titans maintained their push for promotion f with a 40-12 victory over Hull Ionians. But injuries to two key players marred a bruising display and added to their injury worries following the loss of two first XV men last week.

Leaders Hull outclassed hosts Loughborough Students on their way to a 39-0 victory.

Sheffield Tigers enjoyed a 30-21 victory at Bournville, but had to battle back with two late tries to secure the bonus-point win.

Full-back Struan Connor scored a hat-trick of tries for Otley as they secured a 34-5 victory over Lymm and maintained their lead at the top of the North Premier table. Other tries came from centre Callum Irvine, No 8 Adam Malthouse and winger Finlay Dewar.

Elsewhere, York were 17-13 winners over Yorkshire rivals Sandal.

Heath battled to a 10-8 victory at Ilkley to strengthen their position at the top of the North One East table. Former leaders Driffield lost again, but remain second after the 21-15 loss at Cleckheaton. Malton and Norton and Scarborough met at The Gannock, and it was the hosts who prevailed 30-19 to leapfrog the visitors in the table.