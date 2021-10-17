National League RU: How second-half try salvo sent Leeds Tykes to the bottom of the National One table

Picture courtesy: Mike Bidgood/Leeds Tykes.

With rivals Plymouth Albion securing their first win of the season, they leap-frogged the Yorkshire side in the league standings.

Despite periods of good play, Leeds had no answer for the strong home scrum. After opening up an early lead, Tykes conceded seven unanswered tries.

Winger Harry Jukes gave Leeds a good start with an early try, and stand-off Charles Morgan added another shortly after with full-back Charlie Venables converting for a 12-0 lead. But that was as good as it was going to get for the visitors.

Cinderford led 15-12 at half-time with fly-half Reece Broughton scoring a try, conversion and a penalty, while back row Joseph Dancer also touched down.

Leeds came out for the second half looking strong for a spell, but they couldn’t turn it into points. Instead, it was Cinderford who strengthened their grip on the game, with Mike Wilcox seeing his try converted for a 22-12 lead.

Emboldened, the hosts then ran in three breakaway tries through Baldwin, Boulton and Hendry to wrap up the victory.

Wharfedale battled to a 14-14 draw with Hull Ionians.

Winger Bradley Viner touched down after 17 minutes to get Wharfedale off the mark, but Ionians edged into the lead with stand-off Ben Smith slotting over two penalties for a 6-5 lead.

Josh Thundercliffe gave the visitors an 11-5 lead with a 46th minute try, but things were level with centre Tom Davidson kicking two penalties for the home side.

Smith and Davidson traded penalties in the final 10 minutes, but time ran out and spoils were shared.

Harrogate had to settle for a four-try bonus as they lost out 46-22 to visitors Stourbridge.

No 8 Declan Thompson gave Harrogate an early lead with a try on 11 minutes, but Stourbridge hit back to lead 17-5 before the Yorkshire side scored next, hooker Steven Maycock touching down.