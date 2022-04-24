Wharfedale got the first of their eight tries in the win at Harrogate through winger Rian Hamilton. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Full-back Harry Bullough scored first for Wharfedale, and Rory MacNab’s penalty for Harrogate made it 5-3 with 20 minutes gone.

But the visitors took control with winger Rian Hamilton and forward Josh Burridge scoring tries to go 17-3 ahead.

Replacement Tom Steene kicked a penalty for Harrogate on the half-hour, but Wharfedale continued to dominate with stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicking two penalties before tries from centre Beau Verity and second row Elliot Stockton put them 35-6 ahead shortly after half time.

No 8 Tim Heaton had his 53rd-minute try converted by Steene for Harrogate, but further Wharfedale tries came from wing forward Ryan Carlson, centre Ben Blackwell and winger Oli Cicognini, with Verity’s conversions leaving them 56-13 ahead.

Steene scored a late consolation try for the home side.

Elsewhere in the division, a dramatic last-second try handed Hull a 31-29 victory over rivals Hull Ionians, and with it they were crowned champions.

They were trailing to their arch rivals with the clock ticking down before full-back Reece Dean raced over to score a try which sparked celebrations into the night.

Trailing throughout the first half, second-placed Rotherham Titans hit back to win 41-22 at Sheffield Tigers.

Otley secured the North Premier title with a 41-10 victory at York on Saturday.

Ilkley were crowned North One East champions following a 104-0 drubbing of strugglers Consett.

n Leeds Tykes boosted their survival hopes with a 30-15 victory at Darlington Mowden Park on Friday night in the English National League Division One.