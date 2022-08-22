Match review panel: Verdicts revealed on Super League round 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos came through last Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants unscathed and Castleford Tigers also avoided new charges, but Wakefield Trinity will be without a senior player for the rest of this season.

Trinity hooker Liam Hood will appear before a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday after being charged with a grade D shoulder charge in last Friday’s win at Hull.

He faces a ban of three to five games if found guilty.

Liam Hood, pictured scoring against Warrington. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His teammate Kelepi Tanginoa, who has already missed one game, will challenge a three-match suspension at tomorrow’s hearing.

Other charges this week were:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, grade A other contrary behaviour) – zero-game penalty notice.

George King (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) – zero-matches.

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons, grade A dangerous contact) – one-match.

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants, grade A high tackle) – zero matches.