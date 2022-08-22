News you can trust since 1890
Match review panel: Verdicts revealed on Super League round 24

The RFL’s match review panel have charged five players following the latest Super League round.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:06 pm

Leeds Rhinos came through last Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants unscathed and Castleford Tigers also avoided new charges, but Wakefield Trinity will be without a senior player for the rest of this season.

Trinity hooker Liam Hood will appear before a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday after being charged with a grade D shoulder charge in last Friday’s win at Hull.

He faces a ban of three to five games if found guilty.

Liam Hood, pictured scoring against Warrington. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

His teammate Kelepi Tanginoa, who has already missed one game, will challenge a three-match suspension at tomorrow’s hearing.

Other charges this week were:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, grade A other contrary behaviour) – zero-game penalty notice.

George King (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) – zero-matches.

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons, grade A dangerous contact) – one-match.

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants, grade A high tackle) – zero matches.

Caution:Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers, contact with match official).

