Local RU: Basement-side Wharfedale clinch crucial bonus-point home win

In a day of lead changes, Wharfedale and Huddersfield both started 2018 with impressive home victories over Luctonians and Tynedale respectively in National League One.

Dale trailed twice and had to play the majority of the game with 14 men, but they were not to be denied, two second-half tries from Oli Cicognini helping them to a 34-15 bonus point victory.

Huddersfield also trailed twice in their clash with Tynedale, but ran in five tries to ultimately register a 29-20 victory.

Otley fought back to claim a losing bonus point at Chester, trailing 22-0 their rally came up just short losing by a single point, 22-21.

In the North Premier League, Harrogate claimed four points after a 25-17 home defeat of Wirral.

Andrew Lawson, Aarin Yorke and David Doherty scored the tries whilst Luke White added 10 points with the boot in the victory.

Elsewhere, Morley were narrowly beaten 14-13 at home against Billingham, while Sandal lost 22-8 at Lymm, Ilkley went down 21-12 at Kirkby Lonsdale and Pocklington were beaten 23-15 by Birkenhead Park.

In the game of the day in North One East, second-placed Driffield won 29-20 at third-placed West Leeds to keep the pressure on leaders Morpeth at the top of the table.

A try from winger Jack Marshall and eight points from Dale Breakwell gave the hosts a slender 13-12 lead at the break, No 8 William Burns and scrum-half Joe Robinson crossing for Driffield.

The visitors took control after interval though, first James Watts scored before Alex Cullen went over for the bonus point try, and despite substitute centre Angus Milbourne pulling a try back for West Leeds, Driffield held on.