6 November 2021....... Leeds Tykes v Blackheath. Tykes Tom Williams charges forward on another attack. Picture Tony Johnson

The home side had run in five tries in the first half and were in control at 33-15 at half time.

Tykes’ only points came from prop Tobi Ademakin and centre Tom Williams, plus a conversion and penalty from stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley.

But they had more in the tank for the second half, outscoring their hosts.

6 November 2021....... Leeds Tykes v Blackheath. Tykes Harry Jukes dives over to score the first try. Picture Tony Johnson

Wing forward Trystan Lloyd touched down after 54 minutes and Maxwell-Whiteley converted to close to 33-22, and left winger Harry Jukes raced in with 10 minutes remaining.

But they couldn’t quite do enough to take the win and remain second bottom of the table.

Rotherham Titans maintained their push for the National Two (North) title with an entertaining 47-31 victory at Tynedale.

Centre James Cooke got them off the mark with an early try, and full-back Lloyd Hayes was on target with the conversion for that and later tries from right winger Connor Field and winger George Tucker as well as a penalty, which all left the Titans 24-0 ahead.

But Tynedale weren’t about to roll over, and they opened their account shortly before the break before adding four other tries in the second half.

Field added his second which Hayes converted, but two tries from Tynedale closed the gap to 31-17.

Hayes added a penalty and, although the home side pulled back another try shortly after, Tom Lewis touched down to bring the score to 39-24.

Chasing a losing bonus point or perhaps even the win, Tynedale’s fifth try brought the score to 39-31 with a few minutes left, but another Hayes penalty and Field’s third try completed the win for second-placed Rotherham.

Hull still lead the table, but their advantage was cut to six points after only scoring three tries in a hard-fought 24-19 win over third-placed rivals Sedgley Park.

Right winger Mike Adlard and left winger Keane Naylor scored first-half tries which stand-off Reece Dean converted, but Sedgley pulled level with two converted tries of their own shortly after half-time.

Dean added a penalty and converted No 8 Will Hall’s 69th-minute try. The visitors pulled back a late try to secure a bonus point, but Hull held on for the win.

Sheffield Tigers secured a 33-13 victory over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at Dore Moor.

A first-half try from hooker Louis Townsend was added to by Mark Ireland who kicked the conversion and three penalties to help Tigers to a 16-8 lead at half-time, with Huddersfield’s points coming from winger Kian Stewart’s try and a penalty from centre Will Milner.

After the break centre Jamie Broadley, full-back Greg Mellor and replacement Robert Davidson all touched down for the home side, while Huddersfield’s only further score was a try from No 8 Edward Brown.

Hull Ionians ran out 45-36 winners after an entertaining game against Fylde at Brantingham Park.

Scrum-half Sam Pocklington, left winger Nathan Hill, full-back Lewis Minikin, wing forward Kobby Opoku-Fofie, flanker James Sanderson and second row Alex Campbell all scored tries, while the accurate Minikin kicked all five conversions and a penalty.

Tries from second row Elliot Stockton and flanker Jack Pinder weren’t enough for Wharfedale, who lost out 17-16 at Chester.

They had led 16-12 until the last few seconds when a turnover at a ruck led to a late winning try for Chester.

Elsewhere, Harrogate were on the receiving end of a 55-0 thumping at Loughborough Students.