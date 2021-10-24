How National One hosts Birmingham Moseley snatched victory from Leeds Tykes in the last two minutes

Charlie Venables crossed the whitewash and landed conversion in Leeds Tykes' last-gasp National One defeat to Birmingham Moseley. Picture: courtesy Mike Bidgood/Leeds Tykes.

The Yorkshire side remain bottom of the table, but took two points from the clash which could prove vital later in the season.

The Midlands side opened up a 13-0 lead with a converted try and two penalties in the first 10 minutes, but Leeds hit back with winger Charlie Venables scoring and converting his own try, then also adding the extras following stand-off Kieran Davies’ 19th-minute try which put the Tykes ahead.

Birmingham added another penalty as the lead swung back and forth, but second row Jacob Brady scored for Leeds on 24 minutes to re-take the lead.

Wharfedale winger, Rian Hamilton, scored a hat-trick of tries in the win over Luctonians. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

The hosts were 23-19 ahead at half-time following another converted try, but the Tykes continued to battle well with Venables kicking another penalty and then converting centre Ben Dixon’s 53rd-minute try to take a 29-23 lead.

Birmingham pulled back another try to close to within one point, but then Venables added another penalty on 68 minutes to put Leeds 32-28 ahead.

But, with two minutes remaining, Birmingham Moseley had the final word with a late try giving them a one-point lead which lasted to the whistle.

Hull ran out 25-0 winners in their National Two North Yorkshire derby match with Harrogate.

The sides were evenly matched for much of the first half and the first points weren’t scored until the 35th minute when centre Stephen Johnson kicked a penalty.

Prop Ben Boothman scored the game’s first try on 40 minutes, and two minutes later winger Mike Adlard added another.

Scrum-half Sam Crane scored the third – again the conversion was missed by Johnson – and it was only after winger Keane Naylor’s 75th minute try that Hull a conversion was made by stand-off Reece Dean, the try having given them a bonus point.

Wharfedale survived a second-half fightback by Luctonians to return 32-26 winners.

The Yorkshire side had the best of the first half, with two tries from winger Rian Hamilton and two conversions and two penalties from centre Thomas Davidson giving them a 20-0 lead.

After Luctonians had pulled back a try on 40 minutes, Hamilton completed his hat-trick on 46 minutes, Davidson’s conversion making it 27-5.

However, Luctonians weren’t defeated and ran in two converted tries to narrow the gap to 27-19.