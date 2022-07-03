Zoe Hornby and Caitlin Beevers score hat-tricks as Leeds Rhinos crush Wigan Warriors in Women's Super League

England duo Zoe Hornby and Caitlin Beevers both scored a hat-trick as Leeds Rhinos kept up the pressure on Betfred Women’s Super League leaders York City Knights with a 48-12  win over Wigan Warriors at Robin Park.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:13 pm
Sunday, 3rd July 2022

Rhinos, with Sam Hulme, Aimee Staveley and Emma Lumley all back in the side, dominated the first half to open a 28-6 lead and continued in a similar vein after the break.

Hornby got the visitors off to a flying start with a seventh minute try and Beevers crossed for her first soon afterwards.

Courtney Winfield-Hill converted both, but Wigan pulled a converted try back before Hornby touched down again at the start of the second quarter.

Rhinos' Zoe Hornby. Picture by AllanMcKenzie/SWpix.com.

Winfield-Hill added the extras and then her kick set up Leeds’ fourth try for Sophie Robinson, which was unconverted.

Rhinos added another converted try on the stroke of half-time, through Hannah Butcher and were in again within moments of the resumption.

Leeds took a short kick-off, regained the ball and Beevers crossed in the resulting set.

Wigan responded soon afterwards, but Hornby’s hat-trick try, on 52 minutes, ended the hostys’ hopes of a fightback.

Hornby turned provider to set up the next score, for Elle Frain and Beevers completed the scoring with her third touchdown.

Winfield-Hill converted the first two tries after the break, to finish with a total of six goals.

