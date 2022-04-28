Hardaker signed for Rhinos at the start of the week and was named in the initial 21-man squad for the game.

But a club statement this morning (Thursday) revealed: "On Tuesday afternoon, April 26, Leeds Rhinos player Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst walking with his young son.

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of a paramedic who lived on the street where he had collapsed, Hardaker was taken to Pinderfields hospital where he had various investigations before being safely discharged home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker scores during his previous spell with Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

"Subsequently, he will not play for the Rhinos this Friday against Hull KR at Headingley. "

In the statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "At this moment in time our only concern is Zak’s health and we will provide to him and his family with whatever support is required.

“The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery.”

Hardaker, 30, had trained with his new team mates on Tuesday morning before a community team activity after lunch.

He said: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived.

"It does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.